WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College’s chapter of Psi Beta National Honor Society for Psychology for Community and Junior Colleges inducted 24 new members during a virtual ceremony on April 24.
Founded in 1982, Psi Beta encourages professional development and psychological literacy among two-year college students through promotion and recognition of academic excellence, leadership, research and community service. Inductees are honored for overall academic achievement and success in their psychology studies.
PCC’s Psi Beta chapter, which started in 2018, has inducted more than 75 students and five faculty members. Pitt Psychology Instructors Patricia Adams and Jennifer Addison serve as the honor society’s faculty advisors.
Adams said PCC’s Psi Beta chapter welcomed the following students into its ranks this month: Karen Baker, Lesley Banks, Aaron Brinn, Rebecca Brown, Jennifer Coluccio, Thomas David, Haley Dudley, Grace Forbes, Sarah Futrell, Areli Garcia, Amber Gatlin, Jennifer Gonzalez-Ferretiz, Candra Harris, Taylor Kott, Anghel Loor, Lucio Martinez, Elizabeth McRoy, Heather Moss, Kanou Nyambi, Monica Rascoe, Emma Rizzuti, Megan Tilley, Isiah Torres, Kaci Turnage and Jessie Umphlett.
PCC plans for return to full, on campus
More than a year after spread of the coronavirus pandemic forced PCC administrators to move instruction online and send employees home to telework, officials are making plans for a return to campus.
According to PCC President Lawrence Rouse, Pitt will transition to full, on-campus operations this fall. He said the decision was based primarily on increased safety measures and the availability of COVID vaccines and added that administrators see the move as the next step in the college’s return to normalcy.
“PCC has used guidelines published by state and national officials to help determine what will work best on our campus to ensure a balance of safety and learning,” Rouse said. “We understand that returning isn’t without risks, but we have taken as many steps as feasible to reduce the potential for COVID spreading on campus.”
Though courses have been taught in PCC facilities throughout the pandemic—primarily in the areas of health sciences and construction and industrial technology—increasing the number and variety of classes this fall allows the college to meet the instructional needs of more students.
“We understand that some students prefer and learn better in a traditional face-to-face classroom environment,” said Dr. Thomas Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development Services. “Whatever works best for students as far as learning style and schedule, we will provide to make sure they continue on their academic and career pathways.”
Gould said PCC’s goal this fall “is to be as flexible as possible” regarding instructional methods. In addition to courses returning to the traditional classroom setting, he said the college will utilize online, hybrid, blended and synchronous virtual classroom teaching formats to accommodate various student learning styles and scheduling preferences.
“We have state-of-the-art instructional delivery models that will engage students and enhance the learning process,” he said, adding that PCC will open computer labs at its Farmville Center and the Bernstein Center in Greenville to make sure students who prefer online classes can access the technology needed to participate in them.
Gould said PCC would also be offering virtual and in-person student support services, including counseling, tutoring and advising, this fall. Campus offices will be open during normal operating hours, and there will also be evening and Saturday hours, he said, so that in-person assistance is available to all students.
“We have learned a great deal over the past year, and we have implemented some truly remarkable and effective instructional and services technologies to instruct, assist and support students,” Gould said. “We want our students and our community to know that PCC will not only be back in full operation this fall, but we will be back better than ever and more prepared to better serve all of our students and to help them achieve their academic and professional goals.”
Gould said that of the many things PCC administrators learned while navigating through the pandemic, the resilience of Pitt employees and students, including this year’s 1,432 graduates, stood out.
“Our students are amazing,” he said. “They have adjusted as necessary to continue their academic and career pursuits, and we are so proud of what they have been able to accomplish during this unprecedented time. The past year has been a testament to the successful and powerful collaboration between our students and our faculty and staff.”
Registration for fall semester is underway. Classes begin on Aug. 19.
BioWork certificate training starts in June
A new round of BioWork Certificate training starts at PCC on June 1 for individuals interested in finding employment as process technicians in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing companies.
The class, which features a hybrid instructional format and runs through Aug. 20, will teach students the foundational skills necessary to operate, monitor and control production processes, collect and analyze materials used in production, and maintain safety, health and environmental standards. Instruction also focuses on receiving, transporting and storing materials, inspecting and maintaining production equipment and control systems, and keeping critical process and product records.
Students will meet in person for lab instruction once a week (either Tuesday or Thursday), from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., in the Walter & Marie Williams Building on Pitt’s main campus. They will also have online HRD and BioWork coursework to complete.
In addition to a $180-registration fee, class participants are required to purchase a $99-student manual. Students must also complete the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), which carries a $39-fee, as a prerequisite for the BioWork course.
Scholarship funding is available to cover all program costs. And students who qualify for Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding may receive money for successfully completing the BioWork training.
For registration and NCRC information, call 493-7885 or email workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu. For more BioWork details, visit https://www.ncbionetwork.org/biowork.