WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has signed a bilateral agreement with East Carolina University’s College of Business to establish a new pathway for PCC graduates seeking bachelor’s degrees in business.
The 2+2 agreement, as it is commonly known, allows PCC students to complete a two-year degree in General Business Administration before transferring to the ECU College of Business to complete a bachelor’s with two additional years of study. The agreement will go into effect this fall.
“This 2+2 agreement between ECU and PCC provides Business Administration students an additional opportunity to save money on tuition during the first two years of their education by attending PCC,” said Daniel Rhem, coordinator of PCC’s Business Administration program. “For the third and fourth years of their education, they can transfer to ECU and graduate from a top-ranked university.”
Rhem said PCC began discussion of a transfer agreement with the ECU College of Business after many of the college’s business students showed interest in transferring to East Carolina as they neared completion of their program of study.
“These students expressed a desire to complete the associate degree in Business Administration degree at PCC so they could obtain employment,” Rhem said. “However, they also wanted to continue their education at a four-year university while they worked.”
Rhem said the new bilateral agreement differs from previous 2+2 agreements between PCC and ECU because it ensures students who complete the requirements outlined in the agreement will be admitted to ECU’s College of Business when they are admitted to the university.
The new pact, Rhem said, requires students to meet PCC’s graduation requirements for an associate degree in General Business Administration. They must also have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher with a grade of “C” or better in eight classes the ECU College of Business has designated as “core courses.”
“This bilateral agreement establishes a clear and precise pathway for PCC Business Administration graduates to transfer to ECU for a four-year degree,” Rhem said. “It presents an exciting opportunity for students to continue developing business knowledge at East Carolina after graduating from Pitt.”
For more information on PCC’s two-year Business Administration degree and the 2+2 agreement with the ECU College of Business, contact Rhem at 493-7372 or drhem@pittcc.edu.
PCC advisers deliver presentation during statewide conference
PCC student success advisers shared best practices with their colleagues from around the state recently as part of the N.C. Community College Advising Association’s First-Year Student Success Conference.
The event, which is held each year to promote dialogue regarding effective community college advising, took place virtually Feb. 22. PCC’s presentation, titled “Powerful Connections through Communication,” featured advisors Amelia Bain, Jessica Blake, Terra Jones and Susan Marsh discussing strategies for providing effective and well-timed communications to first-year Pitt students.
“At PCC, we want first-year students to have a strong foundation for success,” said PCC Director of Admissions and Advising Shakeena White. “Therefore, student success advisers provide personalized support to help them achieve their academic and career goals.”
White said PCC advisors established several groups that focused on creating guidelines for virtual new student orientation, communication and intrusive advising, which compels students to play an active role in making college-related decisions and being personally accountable for them.
“Intrusive advising,” White said, “increases academic motivation and completion, because it allows students to develop caring and supportive relationships with their advisors.”
White said the communication group advisors established came up with program-specific registration forms, supporting documents, and email templates to help them better engage with students.
“Targeted, consistent, and timely messages are proven strategies to help students complete the first year of college, because they ensure students know essential deadlines and resources available to support their success,” she said.
Ensuring first-year students get off to a good start in higher education is crucial to their overall success. White said it allows them to remain on track toward graduation, which keeps them in good standing with financial aid, if they are receiving it, and helps prevent them from getting discouraged by having to repeat coursework.
College administrators meet with state legislators on priorities
PCC administrators met with state legislators Don Davis, Brian Farkas, Chris Humphrey and Kandie Smith recently to discuss state budget priorities they hope the N.C. General Assembly will address this year.
The meeting, which took place virtually Feb. 25 with new N.C. Community College System President Thomas Stith III also in attendance, featured the PCC leaders requesting salary increases for faculty and staff. Stith said North Carolina ranks near the bottom in the nation in terms of average salary for community college employees, and N.C. legislators have not approved a raise for them in two years.
Another PCC priority was to request an adjustment to the amount of money allocated to community colleges based on enrollment. Because the pandemic led to a decline in enrollment throughout the state, PCC officials asked legislators to make sure the General Assembly fully funds community colleges so they may assist with North Carolina’s economic recovery efforts.
Citing PCC’s longtime shortage of instructional space, the Pitt administrators asked legislators for support to construct a workforce development building on campus. They said the facility would allow the college to better respond to local workforce training needs and help PCC get closer to the state average in terms of square footage per student. While most college campuses offer approximately 120 square feet per student, PCC is closer to 70 square feet per student — the most crowded of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges.