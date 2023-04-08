...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
April 3-6 was “Student Appreciation Week” at Pitt Community College. The celebration included a variety of on-campus activities throughout the week, including food and games on Wednesday as part of “Student Appreciation Day.” April is “Community College Month” in America, a time for public two-year colleges to promote their workforce development efforts and dismiss stigmas wrongly associated with community colleges.
PCC News Service
PCC’s new Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement will host a scholarship fundraiser for the first time on April 14. Tickets are available for purchase online.
It’s April, which means it’s “Community College Month” at Pitt Community College and across the nation, a time when the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) asks Americans to consider the value of a community college education.
#CCMonth, as it is also known, is a coordinated effort by ACCT to highlight the economic, academic and equity advantages of community college attendance while dispelling longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges. Without them, many Americans would have no access to higher education.
“Community College Month is an opportunity for schools like PCC to show the communities they serve how they are positively impacting people’s lives by helping them acquire the skills necessary for securing gainful employment,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said. “Our open-door policy, affordable training and many support services make high-quality higher education accessible to everyone, excluding no one, as the late N.C. Sen. Robert Humber once said.”
Rouse said PCC has been doing its part to develop a skilled workforce in Pitt County and the surrounding region for more than 62 years.
“We’ve listened to local business and industry leaders, school and government officials, economic development strategists and citizens to expand and/or adapt programming and services to meet their training needs,” he said.
In addition to college transfer curricula and short-term workforce development training, Rouse said PCC is a leader in health sciences, business, construction and public safety instruction. The college also offers basic skills courses, English Language Acquisition programming, personal interest courses and summer camps for children.
“When Sen. Humber and other local leaders advocated for development of an industrial education center in Pitt County, they envisioned an institution of higher learning dedicated to preparing a skilled workforce that would strengthen the local economy and improve the community’s quality of life,” Rouse said. “In short, they were hoping for precisely what PCC is today.”
But for all the good community colleges do, many people think of them as inferior institutions. And, in most states, they receive significantly less per-student funding than universities. It’s a combination Rouse says results in ongoing socioeconomic and demographic disadvantages and inequities.
“It’s well past time for everyone to see community college enrollment for the viable option it is,” he said. “We’re not a fallback opportunity for students whose four-year college plans fail to materialize.”
PCC Foundation to hold fundraiser in Smith Center
The PCC Foundation’s annual spring scholarship event will take place April 14 in the college’s new Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement.
In addition to raising money for PCC student scholarships, the event will give the PCC Foundation a chance to celebrate the Smith Center’s opening with PCC supporters. The 28,000-square-foot building is the new home of Pitt’s Institutional Advancement Division, which includes the PCC Foundation and the college’s marketing and media relations departments. It also houses the VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program and the Slocum-Bunch Veterans Center, which provides services to PCC’s student veteran population.
“We’re excited about hosting our first event in the Smith Center for Student Advancement with Pitt Community College’s most dedicated supporters,” PCC events coordinator Jennifer Vogt said. “It’ll be an opportunity for President Lawrence Rouse to share PCC’s plans for future growth, which will literally take place in the Smith Center’s backyard.”
Vogt said representatives from the Greenville ENC Alliance also will take the stage to discuss their role in the community and explain how the educational services PCC provides benefit local business and industry, as well as regional economic development prospects. She says a current student and alumnus will share how they benefited from PCC Foundation scholarships and the impact it’s had on their lives.
“We’ll have a silent auction taking place throughout the event, with items from various places up for bidding, including Sam Jones BBQ, Lautares Jewelers and a five-night stay at a 6,500-square-foot mountaintop home in Banner Elk,” Vogt said. “Proceeds will benefit PCC Foundation scholarships, which make higher education possible for individuals needing financial assistance.”
Vogt says various levels of event sponsorship are still available. For more information on this month’s fundraiser, she can be reached at jhvogt453@my.pittcc.edu or 493-7496.