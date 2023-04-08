It’s April, which means it’s “Community College Month” at Pitt Community College and across the nation, a time when the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) asks Americans to consider the value of a community college education.

#CCMonth, as it is also known, is a coordinated effort by ACCT to highlight the economic, academic and equity advantages of community college attendance while dispelling longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges. Without them, many Americans would have no access to higher education.