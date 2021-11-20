WINTERVILLE — As a 2021 recipient of the Fulbright-Hayes Seminar Award, Pitt Community College’s Stephanie Rook recently traveled to Mexico to study the country’s African heritage.
Rook, who serves as dean of PCC’s Arts and Sciences Division, was one of 16 scholars from higher educational institutions throughout the United States to participate in the monthlong seminar. She said she is looking forward to sharing her experiences with Pitt students this spring to help them learn more about Afro-Mexican culture and history.
“I was honored to have been selected and to have had the opportunity to experience in person the ties that bind the African diaspora to Mexico,” Rook said. “I was deeply moved to learn from scholars and activists determined to amplify the contributions of Afro-descendants to Mexican culture and history.”
Rook and her fellow scholars began their Fulbright-Hayes experience with an orientation in Harlem. While in New York City, they also attended presentations by leading scholars in Afro-Mexican studies, with Columbia University and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture serving as their hosts.
In Mexico, the group traveled to historical sites and national institutes in several cities and participated in cultural activities focused on language, history, arts and music as well as traditional cuisine and medicine. They also visited Yanga and Coyolillo — towns founded by free slaves in the 17th century — and explored African descendant culture on the Gulf Coast and Oaxaca on the Pacific coast.
Rook, a member of the PCC Global Education Committee and the college’s Fulbright campus liaison, said Mexico’s African heritage dates back several centuries. She said thousands of slaves were brought to the country between 1580 and 1730 to work in Spanish sugarcane haciendas, cattle estancias and mines and added that by the start of the 17th century, Mexico had more African inhabitants than European.
It wasn’t until 2015 that Mexico finally recognized people of African descent on its official census. Rook said the country’s 2020 population survey showed more than 2% of its citizenry (roughly 2.5 million people) declared themselves Afro-descendants, the highest concentrations living in the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Veracruz.
To complete her Fulbright-Hayes duties, Rook is working with the Association for Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc., on a presentation that will feature Afro-Mexican history scholar María Esther Hammack. It is scheduled to take place on the PCC campus in April.
Rook’s journey to Mexico was her second Fulbright Award experience. She visited India in 2013 through a Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Seminar Award.
Pair completes NCCCS equity coach training
A pair of PCC employees has completed new training offered by the N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) to foster educational equity on its 58 member campuses.
The inaugural Equity Coach Academy began in the spring and featured participation from 20 coaches — representing 10 of the state’s community colleges — and seven guests from Gaston College, the NCCCS Office and the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research. PCC Assistant Vice President of Student Support Jasmin Spain and sociology instructor Trish Gaither represented Pitt in the program’s first cohort.
Kara Battle, vice president/chief academic officer at Durham Technical Community College, served as equity coach project manager for the new training initiative. She described the academy’s first participants as “innovative, creative, solutions-driven and reflective” and said she hoped they would use the skills and knowledge they gained through their training to “help enhance diversity, equity and inclusion” on their home campuses.
Six virtual sessions were offered through the academy between April 26 and Sept. 1, starting with “Equity Coaches as Leaders” and ending with “Advancing Racial Equity through Transformational Change.” In between were discussions on equitable outcomes, race and a “racially structured” society.
“My goal as an equity coach is to move from the theory of equity to action that facilitates equity-mindedness, creates an equitable perspective of the way forward at Pitt Community College and measures equitable outcomes for students,” Spain said. “I want to assist PCC in its efforts to skillfully see through an equitable lens, especially in regard to policy, by having courageous but direct and unapologetic dialogue about how these policies prevent historically-represented, marginalized and minoritized students from being successful.”
Gaither said she felt “honored and grateful” to have been part of the inaugural academy and added that her work as an instructor provided a solid foundation for the training she received.
“As a sociology instructor, I study social inequities and ways to make positive changes,” she said. “This training provided helpful frameworks and opportunities for discussion and reflection, which I greatly appreciated.”
Gaither said she hoped to continue working with Spain and others on campus to provide a culture of belonging for all PCC students, especially those from marginalized communities.
“Changing culture is a tall order, but I believe if we are willing to be honest with ourselves and open to change, we can see more of our students thrive,” she said. “I truly want every student to feel like they fully belong at PCC.”
A second cohort of equity coaches is expected to begin training in either March or April.