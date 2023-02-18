Pitt Community College dental assisting students gained valuable hands-on experience this month through their participation in the American Dental Association Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile Day.

The 11 students and their instructors visited Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry on Feb. 3 to assist dentists and other dental personnel with providing free oral health care to children in need. In a four-hour window, the group did its part to help make sure 35 children went away with a healthy smile.