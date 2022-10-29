The Down East Holiday Show, an eastern North Carolina tradition since 2002, will get the holiday shopping season underway next week while raising money for a great cause.

This year’s Pitt Community College Foundation fundraiser will take place at the Greenville Convention Center Nov. 3-6. Proceeds will go toward PCC student scholarships and various educational activities at the college.


