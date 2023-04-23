WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College English Language Acquisition (ELA) program is inviting the community to campus next month to celebrate the many cultures of its student participants during “International Day.”

Scheduled from 9-11 a.m. on May 2 in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room, the annual event will feature ELA students from around the globe sharing details about their home countries and customs with those in attendance. The program is free.