WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College kicked off a new academic year this week with a renewed commitment to its core principles.

During Convocation Tuesday, PCC President Lawrence Rouse told faculty and staff he was proud of the way they’ve handled the difficulties presented by COVID-19 and their ability to evolve in order to meet the community’s educational needs. Though PCC has seen many changes in its 61-year history, he said it would never stray from what he called the “four pillars of success” — a title that references the college’s logo and architecture.


