WINTERVILLE — A year after COVID-19 spoiled its spring fundraising plans, the Pitt Community College Foundation is putting the finishing touches on a new event to generate revenue for student scholarships and educational activities.
As the telltale signs of spring begin taking shape, PCC’s chief fundraising organization is preparing for the first-ever Down East Outdoor Living Tour & “Chair-ity” Auction on April 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s an event that essentially combines three fundraisers — outdoor living tour, plant sale and chair auction —into one.
“Spring fundraising has a tremendous impact on the PCC Foundation’s ability to provide scholarships that assist students in need and reward academic success,” PCC events specialist Erin Greenleaf said. “Though fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, we’ve taken what we’ve learned over the past year to come up with an event that will offer supporters a safe and fun way to enjoy lovely outdoor living spaces in Pitt County.”
Greenleaf says tour tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased on the PCC Foundation website (pittccfoundation.com). Those who register must visit Pitt’s campus the day of the fundraiser to receive a booklet with tour details, she said, adding that the booklet will serve as their admission ticket at each property.
“Each yard has something unique for guests to see,” Greenleaf said. “We have one yard that features more than 15 landscaped beds and another with a stunning, repurposed garage. We hope all of our tour participants come away with a little bit of inspiration.”
On campus, the “Chair-ity” Auction will feature a variety of unique chairs up for bidding. Designed and donated by members of the community, they will be on display outside of the PCC Greenhouse, which is located near the intersection of Eddie Smith and Spaulding streets.
“Our spring fundraiser has always included an auction component, but so many of the local businesses that donate items are hurting due to the pandemic, and we weren’t about to contribute to their burdens,” Greenleaf said. “The community’s support for our ‘Chair-ity’ auction has been overwhelming. We’ve had many talented people use their creativity to develop some amazing designs for the benefit of PCC students.”
Greenleaf says the auction will get underway on April 12 on Handbid’s mobile bidding site (https://events.handbid.com/auctions/chair-ity-auction) and ends April 17 at 3 p.m. She said winning bidders will have an hour to pick up their chairs after the auction concludes, or they may call the PCC Foundation Office at 493-7496 to make alternate pickup arrangements.
For the safety of those taking part in this month’s fundraiser, participants must wear masks and practice proper social distancing during all activities, on and off-campus. That includes the PCC Horticulture Technology Department’s plant sale, which will take place at the PCC Greenhouse and feature perennials, annuals, vegetables and herbs in a variety of cell packs, hanging baskets, planters and pots. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the PCC Foundation.
In the event of rain April 17, the spring fundraiser will take place on April 24. For more information, contact Greenleaf at egreenleaf@email.pittcc.edu.
PCC joins campaign to promote value of community colleges
PCC President Lawrence Rouse announced Thursday that the college is participating in a national campaign this month intended to improve awareness of the benefits of attending community colleges.
Organized by the Association of Community College Trustees, #CCMonth is a coordinated effort to highlight the economic, academic and equity advantages of community college attendance while dispelling longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges.
“Since our start in 1961, Pitt Community College has been working to meet the training needs of Pitt County and the surrounding region,” Rouse said. “For much of that time, people referred to PCC as ‘Pitt County’s best-kept secret.’ While they meant it as a compliment, it’s important to us that our services and educational opportunities are well known throughout eastern North Carolina and beyond.”
In addition to general, arts and sciences, career and technical, developmental and continuing education programming, Rouse said PCC has emerged as a leader in health science instruction. It is also known, he said, for its outstanding business, industrial, construction, public safety and college transfer curricula.
“When state and local leaders pushed forward development of an industrial education center in Pitt County 60 years ago, they envisioned an institution of higher learning dedicated to preparing a skilled workforce that would strengthen the local economy and improve the community’s quality of life,” Rouse said. “In short, they were hoping for precisely what PCC is today.”
Public community colleges are a uniquely American educational model designed to give people access to affordable, high-quality higher education. Without them, many Americans would have no access to higher education.
But for all the good they do, many people wrongly believe community colleges are inferior institutions, and in most states, they receive significantly less per-student funding than universities. It’s a combination that results in ongoing socioeconomic and demographic disadvantages and inequities.
“In addition to offering quality educational programming and services, PCC is dedicated to educational equity, as evidenced by our partnership with the Achieving the Dream Network,” Rouse said. “It’s a commitment pledged by State Sen. Robert Lee Humber, one of our founding fathers, who said PCC would offer ‘everyone, excluding no one’ a chance to earn a college education and enrich the life of the community.”