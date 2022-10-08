WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation held its annual Scholarship Reception Wednesday to recognize 2022-23 scholarship recipients and the donors who made their awards possible.

The event, which took place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room, featured special recognitions and remarks from scholarship recipients Grant Collins and Nisaa Shabazz. Collins, a prospective nursing student, received the Thomas E. Minges/Pepsi Scholarship, while Shabazz is the recipient of two foundation awards: the Dr. Edgar Boyd Endowed Scholarship and the National Association of Women in Construction Scholarship.


