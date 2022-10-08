WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation held its annual Scholarship Reception Wednesday to recognize 2022-23 scholarship recipients and the donors who made their awards possible.
The event, which took place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room, featured special recognitions and remarks from scholarship recipients Grant Collins and Nisaa Shabazz. Collins, a prospective nursing student, received the Thomas E. Minges/Pepsi Scholarship, while Shabazz is the recipient of two foundation awards: the Dr. Edgar Boyd Endowed Scholarship and the National Association of Women in Construction Scholarship.
A Pasquotank County High School graduate, Shabazz is pursuing a welding technology degree from PCC after a friend introduced her to the trade. She hopes to open a fabrication shop someday and says her scholarships have meant the world to her as she pursues that goal.
“Resources like (these scholarships) impact the lives of people like me every year,” Shabazz said. “It’s also nice to be recognized for something you love.”
The reception also featured PCC Softball Coach Cassie Harrell discussing the creation of the Abby Foster Memorial Scholarship with the foundation to honor the life of a Bulldogs pitcher who died in a 2021 car wreck. With Foster’s father, Shawn, in attendance, Harrell said the inaugural $500-scholarship went to Pitt softball player Lindsey Curlings, who is seeking an associate in arts degree with plans to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.
According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the foundation has awarded 549 scholarships, totaling $288,000, so far during the 2022-23 academic year. She said the organization awarded 678 scholarships worth $322,000 during the entire 2021-22 academic year.
“We’re so excited to have been able to award as many scholarships as we have so far this year,” Simpkins said. “The Scholarship Reception gives us a chance to shine a spotlight on the PCC Foundation’s generous donors and an opportunity for our student scholarship recipients to personally thank those individuals and organizations.”
Health care training
PCC health sciences students took part in training last week that gave them a better perspective of the teamwork that goes into providing quality patient care.
Held Sept. 29, “Interprofessional Simulation Day” involved students from PCC’s cardiovascular sonography, emergency medical science, medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy assistant (OTA), radiography and respiratory therapy programs. After separating into multidisciplinary teams, the students rotated through training stations representative of the various participating curricula.
“While one group was learning from second-year respiratory therapy students about different types of oxygen therapy equipment they may encounter with patients, another was learning from OTA students how to safely transfer patients from a bed to a wheelchair and back to a bed,” said PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal. “It was an opportunity for students to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of various members of the health care team and to learn skills from their peers in other health care curricula that can benefit them in their own programs of study.”
Neal said PCC health sciences faculty developed the training several years ago but discontinued it while campus was closed during the pandemic. With everyone back on campus this fall, she said it was time to resume the instruction, which has proven very beneficial to students and garnered positive feedback from participants.
“There’s probably no better way to help students appreciate the roles other health care team members play in patient care than to allow them to experience it from other team members’ perspectives,” she said, adding that faculty use pre- and post-event testing to assess the joint training’s value.
Career fair successful
The second Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair took place at the Greenville Convention Center Sept. 29, giving adult jobseekers and Pitt County high school students a chance to explore area employment and educational opportunities.
The fair, which is eastern North Carolina’s largest, helped more than 750 individuals build connections with the businesses and industries that need them and the community partners ready to prepare them for the workplace.
“There are thousands of adults in Pitt County who have attended college but didn’t finish a program of study to earn an academic credential,” said Dr. Johnny Smith, PCC vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement. “Better skills mean better jobs, so we want them to complete the training they started to improve their employment prospects and find jobs that offer sustainable wages.”
Smith said more than 300 Pitt County juniors and seniors attended the fair’s morning session to learn about local career options and programs that let them begin working toward a college degree while in high school, such as Career & College Promise and the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy. Nearly 450 jobseekers came out for the afternoon session, he said, adding that many of them were able to interview with local employers during the event.
“Some of our attendees were offered jobs during the career fair and others found out how they could retool or retrain to advance in their current jobs or change careers entirely,” Smith said. “In just two years’ time, the Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair has become an important annual event to increase awareness of local career and educational opportunities and foster engagement between employers and prospective workers.”
Smith said nearly 1,000 people took part in this year’s career fair. In addition to PCC, he said the event was sponsored by John M. Belk Endowment, Greenville ENC Alliance, Pitt County Economic Development, East Carolina University’s Office of Continuing and Professional Education, Inner Banks Media, and Koinonia Community Solutions.