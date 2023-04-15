...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the community to campus April 19 for an informational fair. The event will shed light on the college’s respiratory therapy program and other health care curricula as well as the careers graduates of health sciences programs can expect to find.
Contributed Photo
Pitt Community College radiography program and other health care curricula will be a focus of the open house.
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division will showcase its programs this month during a career information fair for local high school students and members of the community.
Set for April 19, the event will feature simulations that introduce attendees to PCC health sciences facilities and demonstrate how health care professionals work collaboratively to provide patients the best care possible.
“This is PCC’s first fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said. “It will offer those who attend a chance to engage with our faculty and students to learn about the roles different types of health care workers play in providing patient care and the training programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”
The event will take place in PCC’s William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and Davenport Multipurpose Room. Public and private high school students will visit in the morning and early afternoon. Homeschool students and members of the public are invited to stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The last simulated tour begins at 5:30 p.m.
“The number of students interested in health careers has declined over the last couple of years while the need for health care workers has grown significantly,” Neal said. “The current shortage of health care workers is the worst I have ever witnessed in my career.”
Representatives from each of Pitt’s 23 health sciences programs will be on hand throughout the fair to discuss curricula, career options and special admission requirements. Attendees will also have an opportunity to apply for PCC admission and learn more about student support services, including financial aid, counseling, disability and accessibility, student activities and intramural athletics.
“There has never been a better time to pursue a health career,” Neal said. “And there is no better time than now to enroll at PCC and get started toward achieving that goal.”
There is no admission fee to attend the fair, and pre-registration is not required. Parking is also free and will be available in the lots outside of the Fulford Building.
Honor Society to hold yard sale
PCC’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual spring yard sale on campus April 29.
Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Setup begins at 6 a.m., and spaces must be cleaned up by noon.
The community is invited to participate in the sale by reserving parking spaces. Each parking spot costs $12, payable by cash or check, if paid by April 18 at 5 p.m. After that, spaces are $15 each and may be purchased “at the door” the morning of the event. Those who pay in advance are asked to bring their receipts to the sale.
Items prohibited on the PCC campus, including weapons, drugs, tobacco and alcohol, may not be sold during the event. Also, food and beverage sales are not allowed, except by PTK members. Sellers must provide their own tables and are permitted to park their vehicles in a separate parking space at no additional charge.
Chartered at PCC in March 2005, PTK recognizes students who have excelled in the classroom. To be eligible for Beta Nu Upsilon membership, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework and earn a 3.75 GPA or higher. They must maintain a high academic standing (3.5 GPA or above) throughout their PCC enrollment.
For more yard sale details, contact PCC instructor Joy Moses-Hall, who serves as PTK adviser, at jemoses-hall473@my.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7558.