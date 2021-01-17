WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College held the 9th Annual MLK Scholarship Tribute on Thursday to celebrate the life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. a day ahead of his birthday.
Organized by the PCC Multicultural Activities Committee (MAC), the program took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to remarks from Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, it featured a keynote speech by Garrett Taylor and several scholarship presentations.
Taylor, a businessman, author and community mentor, spoke on the importance of family by relating its impact on current and historical social issues and perceptions. He stressed the need for accurate understanding of family dynamics and explained how it is often misunderstood in today’s society, particularly as it relates to cultural family structure and engagement.
“Mr. Taylor was able to charge us to make a difference by understanding the societal factors that can contribute to both the detriment and success of families,” said Regina Garcia, a PCC English instructor and MAC member. “He also encouraged us to understand the importance of fictive kinship in the lives of individuals to reconcile gaps and foster progress.”
PCC Assistant Vice President of Student Support Jasmin Spain helped organize Thursday’s program in the hope it would increase people’s knowledge of King’s civil rights achievements and “continue to build bonds within the Pitt County community.” He said the tribute is also an opportunity for MAC to award scholarships and raise funds for future awards.
Spain said this year’s scholarships were presented in honor of Dr. Garrie Moore, a longtime community advocate and champion for higher education. Moore’s educational career spanned more than 30 years and included service as PCC’s dean of students and East Carolina University’s Vice Chancellor for Student Life.
Through the community’s support of the 2020 MLK event, Spain said MAC was able to award three scholarships this spring worth a total of $1,000.
Student Jessica Schroeder, who is majoring in Human Services Technology with a concentration in Substance Abuse, received the top scholarship worth $500. Schroeder is planning a career in which she can help people overcome addiction.
PCC Marketing Director Jane Power, a MAC member, said Schroeder volunteers at Greenville’s Community Crossroads Center and is working hard to set a good example for her son.
“During her interview, we asked Jessica what she had learned about herself as a PCC student,” Power said. “Her response was, ‘I didn’t know who I was; I’ve learned a lot, and I am still learning.’”
Also receiving scholarships were Makole Sichone, a native of Zambia pursuing an Associate in Science degree, and Ben Craven, who is pursuing an Associate in Arts. Both students received $250 through their awards.
With approximately 67 percent of Pitt students receiving some form of financial aid, Spain says awards like the MAC Scholarship make college more accessible to the community. He said those wanting to support future MAC Scholarships may do so by clicking the “Donate Now” link within the “PCC Foundation” heading of Pitt’s website (www.pittcc.edu).
Warren Earns ‘40 Under Forty’ award from ECU
PCC’s Rebecca Warren has been selected to receive a 40 Under Forty Leadership Award from East Carolina University this spring, marking the second straight year a Pitt employee has earned the prestigious recognition.
ECU announced Warren as one of its 2021 honorees in December — one year after PCC Director of Recruiting John Carrere was chosen as a 2020 award recipient.
A Greenville native and 2004 ECU graduate, Warren said she was grateful for the recognition and the individuals who have taught her about leadership, personally and professionally.
“Leadership is a form of service,” she said. “To me, it’s about encouraging others to be confident in their roles for the best possible outcomes.”
As director of PCC’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program, Warren oversees staff charged with providing select Pitt County high school students with guidance and support needed to complete diplomas and move into higher education and/or the workplace.
“I truly enjoy working with VISIONS and watching high school juniors develop into college graduates,” Warren says. “I love building relationships with students and helping guide them toward successful futures. VISIONS is so much more than a program to me; it’s a family.”
Warren started at Pitt in 2013 as VISIONS high school coordinator. She became the program’s college coordinator in 2018 before being named its director the following year.
“The best thing about working at PCC are the collaborations and relationships I have established with other staff and faculty members,” Warren said. “I’m always amazed at how PCC employees go out of their way to help students succeed.”
A 2000 graduate of D.H. Conley High School, Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in Family and Community Services. Prior to PCC, she was the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s community liaison (2005-12) and the Caswell Center’s foster grandparent program director (2012-13).
In addition to her work with VISIONS, Warren completed PCC’s Leadership Institute training in 2014 and was nominated by co-workers for the college’s Woman of Substance Award in 2019. She is a regular volunteer at Winterville’s Opendoor Church and has been a charter member of the Junior League of Greenville, NC, since 2012. She also served as its Vice President of Community Impact from 2016 to 2018.
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs began presenting 40 Under Forty Leadership Awards in April 2015. The honor recognizes emerging leaders who received their start at ECU and those who have used their ECU experiences to make significant impacts in their respective professions, communities and world.
The awards committee, comprised of ECU alumni and staff, chose Warren and her fellow recipients from more than 320 nominees. They will be celebrated during the 7th Annual Division of Student Affairs 40 Under Forty Leadership Awards Banquet on April 24. Plans are to hold the event in person, but organizers will continue monitoring the pandemic and make adjustments as needed.