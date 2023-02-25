PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services Brian Jones talks with EdNC reporter Cheyenne McNeill about Pitt’s efforts to provide student support services to adult learners as he leads her on a tour of the college’s Adult Learning Center.
PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services Brian Jones talks with EdNC reporter Cheyenne McNeill about Pitt’s efforts to provide student support services to adult learners as he leads her on a tour of the college’s Adult Learning Center.
Pitt County United Way Board member Stephanie Hinnant presents a certificate of appreciation to PCC President Lawrence Rouse on behalf of the charitable organization. Joining United Way representatives for the presentation were PCC faculty and staff members who have led fundraising drives on campus over the years in support of the local charity.
WINTERVILLE — Brian Jones, Pitt Community College assistant vice president of enrollment services, will deliver a presentation on the college’s Adult Learning Center (ALC) next month as part of an international conference for educational professionals.
Late last year, the League for Innovation in the Community College selected Jones to discuss the ALC during its 2023 Innovations Conference, which will take place March 11-14 in Tempe, Ariz. He is scheduled to speak on March 12.
“I was thrilled that PCC’s proposal to discuss the Adult Learning Center was accepted by the League for Innovation,” Jones said. “It’ll be an opportunity to share information on our adult learner support services with community college professionals from around the globe. It’ll also be a chance to pick up ideas from other institutions that can be incorporated into our ALC services and other areas at Pitt.”
Opened in November 2021, the ALC is part of PCC’s ongoing commitment to helping improve access to services and connecting the local workforce with skills that lead to better jobs. The facility is located within the Craig F. Goess Student Center and offers hours of operation outside of the normal workday to accommodate the busy schedules that many adult learners — students ages 25 and up — must balance.
“We designed the center with the adult learner in mind, knowing they probably have work and family obligations that differ from our other student populations,” Jones said. “Adult students who stop by the ALC can expect a supportive experience from our staff, who will guide them through the admissions process, help them discover the educational pathway that best suits their needs and interests, and assist them with securing financial support to offset the cost of their educational expenditures.”
Since July, Amy Staton has served as the ALC’s coordinator/recruiter. She was originally scheduled to join Jones in Tempe to discuss the center but will be unable to attend.
“It has been amazing to witness adult learners come into our office — some having little to no knowledge of how to get back into school or what opportunities are available — and leave as enrolled college students with a plan,” Staton said. “I have also had opportunities to go out into the community to various festivals and events as way to help adults get back into college and finish the dreams that they started.”
Staton said the Adult Learning Center is in the process of expanding services for adult students already enrolled at Pitt, including a monthly newsletter, monthly social events and a collaboration with the PCC Library to provide Saturday workshops for adult learners.
Some of the other new additions she mentioned were “Tech Tuesdays,” a monthly technology workshop dinner series, and “WORKshop Wednesdays,” which involves a collaboration with PCC Career Services and local businesses to help students prepare for new careers and learn about job opportunities.
Next month’s meeting in Arizona will be the 26th year for the League for Innovation in the Community College’s Innovations Conference. The annual event is the foremost convening for professionals dedicated to improving and enhancing teaching and learning, leadership and management, and the community college experience.
United Way shows PCC employees appreciation
Pitt County United Way representatives visited PCC Tuesday morning to express their gratitude for the many years of support the college’s faculty and staff have shown their organization.
Each year, PCC holds a United Way fundraiser on campus. In the past 10 years, employees have raised $165,090 through those drives, making Pitt one of the charitable organization’s top-10 “Decade of Giving” sponsors.
“Pitt County United Way is such an important part of our community, so it’s heartwarming to see how Pitt Community College employees have thrown their support behind the organization for such a long time,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said.
“The funds contributed by our faculty and staff have been used by United Way to do many good things for the people of Pitt County,” he said.
Chaired by PCC instructor Don King, the college’s United Way Committee kicked off this year’s fundraising campaign on campus Feb. 14.
The goal, King says, is to raise $15,000 before the drive ends on March 31.