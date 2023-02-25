WINTERVILLE — Brian Jones, Pitt Community College assistant vice president of enrollment services, will deliver a presentation on the college’s Adult Learning Center (ALC) next month as part of an international conference for educational professionals.

Late last year, the League for Innovation in the Community College selected Jones to discuss the ALC during its 2023 Innovations Conference, which will take place March 11-14 in Tempe, Ariz. He is scheduled to speak on March 12.