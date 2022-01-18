WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday and, as part of the annual celebration, presented a $1,000-scholarship to a prospective nursing student.
Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases nationally, the 10th Annual MLK Jr. Scholarship Tribute was held online. Nevertheless, it featured remarks from Ahoskie Mayor Weyling White and the presentation of the 2022 PCC Multicultural Activities Committee (MAC) Scholarship to Alvaro Ramirez Serafin.
“This scholarship means the world to me,” Serafin said. “After everything my family and I have been through, this was a help that was very much needed during these times.”
Serafin, who is the first member of his family to attend college, says that in addition to pushing him toward his dream of earning a PCC degree, the MAC Scholarship will help ease “some of the financial worries” his pursuit of higher education has given his father.
“After giving my father the [scholarship] news, I was so glad to see relief on his face, knowing that his son is doing the right things,” he said. “We really could not be more grateful to the people who made this possible.”
Born in Mexico, Serafin came to the United States when he was 5 years old. He’s lived in North Carolina the past 15 years and is a 2020 graduate of D.H. Conley High School, where he was a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and Pitt County Schools Health Sciences Academy participant.
In addition to his academic pursuits, Serafin is active in his church and a tireless volunteer. He’s spent more than 350 hours helping out at Hope of Glory, a charity-based shop in Greenville. He says it’s given him a chance “to meet some great people” who have taught him valuable life lessons.
“(It’s) helped me put goals in my life, such a becoming a nurse, leading worship at my church and being able to help anyone ever in need,” he says. “I had a lot of people lead me to this point in my life, but I really dug deep within myself to find what I really wanted to do in life.”
Serafin says he discovered he’s a “people person” with leadership ability and noted that he’s put the needs of others ahead of his own for as long as he can remember. He also realized he has a knack for making “people smile and laugh” and said pursuing a nursing career puts him in the best position to use his talents to help those who are suffering.
“Many people out there are neglected and feel lost,” he said. “The nursing program will give me a chance to work in a job I love and help people at the same time.”
For now, Serafin is enrolled in PCC’s associate in general education program as he works to complete associate degree nursing admission requirements. He says he is doing his best to honor the scholarship donors who have invested in him and plans to apply to the nursing program this spring.
“The MAC Scholarship will not only help me and my family financially, but it has also shown me that there are people in this world who are here to help you overcome obstacles,” Serafin said. “I want to be one of them.”
Each year, the MAC Scholarship is presented in honor or memory of someone in the community who shares King’s ideals. This year’s award was presented in honor of Dr. Paul Cunningham, a retired surgeon and former dean of East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
Donations toward future MAC Scholarships can be made by visiting the PCC Foundation website: https://bit.ly/mlktribute22.
Ambassador Program
The PCC Foundation is encouraging students to apply for participation in the college’s Student Ambassador Program during the 2022-23 academic year.
According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the highly competitive program offers opportunities for students to develop leadership skills through their assistance with PCC Foundation events, recruiting and other college activities. Individuals selected for the program receive scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees.
“Over the years, students in the ambassadors program have established an impeccable reputation with regard to academic performance, leadership and volunteerism,” Simpkins said. “We’re looking for highly-motivated students who will continue and build upon that tradition of excellence.”
Simpkins, an ambassadors advisor, said the application deadline is Jan. 31. She noted the “application is extensive” and advised prospective applicants not to wait until the last minute to apply.
To be considered for the ambassadors program, students must have at least a 3.2 unweighted GPA in college or high school (if they have not yet graduated). Other considerations include leadership experience, community service participation, knowledge of PCC and the community, and oral and written communication skills.
In addition to scholarships, ambassadors receive professional attire for official PCC events. They also take part in leadership and personal development training.
Late-Start courses
PCC’s spring semester is off to a great start, and there are registration opportunities ahead for those interested in taking late-start classes.
According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, late-start classes offer the same instruction as courses that began at the start of the semester but in a tighter timeframe. As a result, she said, they “require an extra measure of self-motivation and vigilance” for students to achieve success.
Preast said PCC will offer 14-week courses starting Jan. 21. She said 12-week classes get underway Feb. 4 and eight-week courses begin March 4. All of the classes run through May 9.
More details, including a list of late-start classes offered this spring, can be found at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.