PCC Small Business Center Counselor Shareen Berkowitz, right, poses for a celebratory selfie with her client, Cinthia Pineda, the day the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon on Pineda’s new business, Amazing Grace Healthcare.

 PCC News Service

A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center.

Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins Drive, the facility is open weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.