WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College’s newest group of student ambassadors participated in extensive training this month in preparation for their duties during the 2021-22 academic year.
With fall semester a little more than two weeks away, the students learned about the roles and responsibilities of ambassadors, which include assisting PCC staff with recruiting, performing weekly service hours on campus, and helping out during college-related events and fundraisers.
“PCC Student Ambassadors have a highly-visible role and are often the first impression people have of Pitt Community College,” said PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins. “It’s important they understand the significance of that role and that we have given them all of the tools and training they need in order to excel in it.”
Simpkins, who serves as an ambassadors adviser, said the 10 students selected to participate in the prestigious program this year were chosen at the conclusion of an application and interview process. In return for their service to PCC, she said they receive full scholarships from the PCC Foundation as long as they maintain a 3.2 GPA.
As part of their training, ambassadors got a history lesson on PCC and the PCC Foundation, received tips on how to dress for success, developed public speaking skills, and participated in a roundtable discussion with college administrators. They also learned how to lead campus tours and completed the StrengthsFinder assessment, which is a personal and professional development tool that helps individuals determine their top-five strengths.
Before closing out their training at East Carolina University’s ropes course, the ambassadors group completed another team-building activity at Community Crossroads Center on Manhattan Avenue in Greenville. There, they carried out a community service project that included cleaning the facility’s cafeteria and kitchen and a short tour by the center’s housing coordinator, Wanda Montano, who spoke about the services Community Crossroads provides to the city’s homeless.
“This was the first community service opportunity this new group of ambassadors completed as a team, and if it was any indication of the year ahead, we can expect amazing things from this amazing group of young people,” Simpkins said. “I’m so proud of their hard work and passion for serving the community, and it brings me great joy knowing PCC will be well represented during the coming academic year.”
In-person advising sessions scheduled for fall semester
With the start of fall semester approaching, PCC has scheduled several “Fall Into Registration Day” programs to give students a chance to meet with academic advisors in person to sign up for classes.
PCC Director of Recruiting John Carrere says the face-to-face sessions coincide with the college’s resumption of normal operations this month. He said that when fall classes begin Aug. 19, it will be the first time students and employees have been on campus en masse since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
The next “Fall Into Registration Day” event is set for Aug. 9 in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature staff from the PCC Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid Department and Cashier’s Office in addition to student success advisers.
“These events are open to all students — new and returning — who want to speak with advisors one-on-one to determine their course schedules,” Carrere said, adding that students are asked to RSVP for a program by visiting pittcc.edu/fall-back to confirm the date and time they wish to attend.
Future “Fall Into Registration Day” events are scheduled for Aug. 16 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Aug. 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each session will be held in the Davenport Multipurpose Room, and all attendees must adhere to Pitt’s pandemic safety protocols.
Carrere noted that students are also welcome to create their fall schedules online and submit them for approval virtually. He said students can send advising questions to pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu..