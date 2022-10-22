WINTERVILLE — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction Oct. 29 to fund future training.

All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus by students from PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems, and Building Construction technology programs.


