WINTERVILLE — The N.C. Community College System has honored Pitt Community College student Callie Kirby for academic success and service to the college and community.
Kirby, a PCC Student Ambassador from Greenville, was recently named the college’s recipient of the N.C. Academic Excellence Award. The recognition is presented to a student at each of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges each spring.
“(Receiving) this award is truly humbling,” Kirby said. “I have tried to persevere throughout this pandemic and do what I can to succeed. Being recognized for my hard work and determination is truly a blessing.”
Following a successful academic career at Ayden-Grifton High School, Kirby enrolled in Pitt’s University Transfer program. She already was familiar with PCC through the Career and College Promise Program, which gives high school students a chance to earn college credit before receiving their diplomas.
“I chose Pitt Community College, because I had been in the dual enrollment program for the past two years and loved the school, teachers, classes and positivity that I received and witnessed on campus,” Kirby said.
As an ambassador during the 2020-21 academic year, Kirby took advantage of opportunities for community service participation, even though many traditional college activities were never held due to the pandemic.
“Throughout high school and college, I have helped give back to the community by doing trash cleanups around parks, taking kids less fortunate on Christmas shopping trips to buy clothes and toys, and participating in volunteer work at the Pitt County Fairgrounds,” she said. “Community service is important to me, because it’s an opportunity to give back and help those who have done nothing but support and give to me over the years.”
Kirby says ambassador participation also gave her leadership development opportunities. She said she enjoyed raising money for charity through the group’s annual service project and building rapport with college administrators and members of the community.
PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, who serves as an ambassadors advisor, says Kirby was elected secretary of the 2020-21 group but was “easily their unofficial leader” as well.
“The other ambassadors looked to her for guidance and often took their cues from her during ambassador activities,” Simpkins said. “Callie handled this role with grace and humility, always with a smile on her face and a genuine desire to help others.”
In addition to her contributions as an ambassador, Kirby posted a 3.9 GPA and earned a PCC Academic Excellence Award, in addition to her N.C. Community College System honor. She was also invited to join Pitt’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter and selected to return to the ambassadors program a second year.
Kirby says she plans to transfer to East Carolina University after receiving an associate degree from PCC in 2022. She is hoping to join the Honors College at ECU as she pursues a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and master’s in business administration.
College signs service agreement with AMEXCAN
PCC and the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc., (AMEXCAN) are partnering to increase and improve educational and life enrichment opportunities for the local Hispanic/Latino community.
On April 30, PCC President Lawrence Rouse and AMEXCAN Executive Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta signed a memorandum of understanding calling for Pitt to provide programming and services that assist AMEXCAN clients with overcoming education and employment barriers.
“We have partnered with AMEXCAN on a variety of partnerships over the years, including community enrichment, hands-on courses in various trades, and admissions information sessions,” said Dr. Johnny Smith, PCC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement. “This renewed commitment, along with our Achieving the Dream efforts, demonstrate Pitt Community College’s ongoing dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. It also strengthens our relationships with Hispanic/Latino students, adult learners and community partners.”
Per the agreement, PCC will offer courses at the Bernstein Center in Greenville and other off-campus locations, provide instructors and appropriate instructional materials, and assist AMEXCAN clients with the college’s enrollment process. Pitt will also provide educational support services to students and keep them informed of pertinent college news and information.
For its part, AMEXCAN will help PCC identify students interested in participating in programming, ensure a safe and inviting learning environment for students and instructors, coordinate with college personnel regarding facility availability, and hold students accountable for adhering to the PCC Student Code of Conduct and other policies and procedures. The organization will also participate in a joint advisory board comprised of PCC and AMEXCAN personnel that will meet regularly to review and strengthen the partnership.
Student organization honored for role at PCC, in community
PCC’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was recognized this spring for community service excellence.
According to PCC Science Instructor Joy Moses-Hall, who serves as an advisor to the PTK group, Beta Nu Upsilon was named the 4th-Most Distinguished Chapter in the Carolinas Region for 2020. “This means that the combined projects completed by the PCC chapter scored fifth out of more than 80 active PTK chapters in North and South Carolina,” she said, adding that the award was presented last month.
Hall said Beta Nu Upsilon’s activities included a talent show in the fall of 2020 and a student survey the organization conducted in the spring of 2020 as part PCC’s Achieving the Dream initiative. Both projects, she said, were adapted to meet health safety guidelines and took place virtually.
Hall credited students Somer Scott, Holt Teague, Hannah Baines, Malik Sutton and Laura Hutchinson for their leadership on Beta Nu Upsilon activities, which also included soliciting donations for the local animal shelter and Washington’s Zion Homeless Shelter. She also thanked the PCC Student Government Association for assisting with event promotion and recruiting talent show participants.