WINTERVILLE — After completing a rigorous review process, Pitt Community College’s Tutorial and Academic Support Center (TASC) has earned Level I International Tutor Training Program Certification (ITTPC) from the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA).

According to PCC TASC Coordinator Tiffany Vega, college tutoring staff spent the past year working toward certification by demonstrating to CRLA their program’s sound hiring and selection practices, planned training experiences, tutor experience, and consistent evaluation process.