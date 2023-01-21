WINTERVILLE — After completing a rigorous review process, Pitt Community College’s Tutorial and Academic Support Center (TASC) has earned Level I International Tutor Training Program Certification (ITTPC) from the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA).
According to PCC TASC Coordinator Tiffany Vega, college tutoring staff spent the past year working toward certification by demonstrating to CRLA their program’s sound hiring and selection practices, planned training experiences, tutor experience, and consistent evaluation process.
“ITTPC certification is an internationally-accepted standard of skills and training for tutors,” Vega said. “It’s a benchmark for academic support excellence, and certification means PCC tutors can better assist students with becoming confident, independent learners.”
Vega said ITTPC training helps Pitt tutors strengthen professional and personal skills. CRLA certification, she added, gives them “a tangible accolade” that distinguishes them as internationally-recognized, trained professionals.
“With this certification, PCC students can take comfort knowing they are being assisted by tutors who are trained in effective and holistic learning strategies, communication skills, and structuring the tutoring and learning assistance experience,” Vega said.
TASC, which features math, writing and science centers in addition to an academic skills lab, plays an essential role in student retention at PCC. The program helps curriculum students achieve their educational goals by making tutorial assistance available to them in a wide variety of subjects, including English, math, history, psychology, physics, chemistry and several foreign languages.
During the 2022 Fall Semester, TASC’s 28 peer and professional tutors and supplemental instruction leaders conducted 1,774 tutoring sessions that assisted 325 unique students. While PCC paid the tutors for their work, there was no cost to the students who received their services.
With headquarters in Wisconsin, CRLA is an internationally recognized leader in learning assistance, reading and academic support programs. The organization offers more than 2,000 certified training programs worldwide and has grown to nearly 1,300 members since getting started in 1966.
Pitt adds networking academy course
PCC has added a new course to its Cisco Networking Academy lineup that teaches students network automation skills strongly desired by businesses and government organizations looking to keep pace in the digital world.
Greg Robison, chairman of PCC’s Computer Technologies Department, said the “Network Programmability” (NET 226) course Pitt added prior to the start of spring semester prepares students for jobs in network administration and support. He said students who take the class will learn how to build software applications as part of a team and design code to make networks more automated and secure. And because NET 226 is mapped to the Cisco DevNet Associate credential, it prepares students for the Cisco DevNet Associate certification exam.
“Traditional networks must be manually configured, but, as technology improves and networks continue to become more complex, the automation of daily tasks becomes necessary,” Robison said. “Daily tasks, as well as more complex, redundant tasks, can be automated. Network automation reduces human error and the amount of workload on staff by standardizing processes and improving the scalability of networks.”
Robison said that in preparation for offering NET 226, PCC Computer Technologies instructor Sabrina Mozingo participated in the Cisco Programmability Initiative. Instruction began in February 2022 and concluded in October, he said, adding that Mozingo earned Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification and the Cisco DevNet Associate instructor credential by completing the training.
“The Cisco Programmability Initiative is a response to the increasing need for network automation skills in the workforce,” he said. “It was comprised of a series of self-paced training sessions, synchronous virtual meetings and webinars that covered Python, Linux and Cisco application programming interfaces, and network automation.”
Robison said the newest addition to Pitt’s Cisco Networking Academy options gives students enrolled in the college’s IT: Network Management, IT: Technical Support and IT: Cyber Security degree programs a third pathway to in-demand job skills. He said the two other pathways lead to either the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) exam or the Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate exam, depending on the option students choose.
Seats available in late-start courses
A new semester is underway at PCC, but registration opportunities remain for individuals interested in taking classes this spring.
According to Lori Preast, PCC assistant vice president of curriculum and instruction, Pitt’s 14-week, late-start classes begin Monday. She said the courses, which run through May 8, offer the same instruction as traditional 16-week classes but in a tighter time frame.
The current semester’s selection of 14-week classes ranges from ceramics and blueprint reading to elementary Spanish and quantitative literacy. Some courses are specific to associate degree curricula, while others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.
More details, including a complete listing of late-start classes being offered this spring, can be found by searching “late-start classes” on PCC’s website (pittcc.edu).