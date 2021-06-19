WINTERVILLE — A new program to spur North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 is giving the state’s 2021 high school graduates a chance to attend Pitt Community College tuition-free for the next two years.
Starting with the 2021 Fall Semester, the Longleaf Commitment Grant will provide as much as $2,800 a year for two years to full-time PCC students who meet guidelines set by state leaders. Part-time students approved for funding can receive partial awards.
North Carolina officials established the grant program to address a steep decline in the number of new students enrolling at the state’s 58 community colleges during the pandemic.
Using $31.5 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, they created the initiative to ensure graduating high school seniors from low-income and middle-class families have a clear, affordable path to earn a college degree.
“Much of North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 depends on the success PCC and other community colleges have in preparing a skilled workforce for business and industry,” PCC President Lawrence L. Rouse said. “The Longleaf Commitment Grant will help encourage more North Carolina high school graduates to pursue postsecondary education, thus strengthening our ability to develop a pipeline of skilled professionals.”
PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray said the Longleaf Commitment Grant will provide much-needed financial assistance to Pitt students. She noted that in any given semester at the college, approximately 67 percent of students are receiving at least some form of financial assistance to cover the cost of their educational expenses.
Bray says students who enroll at PCC this fall will automatically be considered for Longleaf funding if they submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and meet program guidelines. She said that includes eligible students who applied to the college and completed FAFSAs prior to the Longleaf Commitment Grant’s announcement.
“Other than a PCC admissions application and the FAFSA, there’s no additional form for students to complete to determine eligibility,” Bray said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for this year’s high school graduates to pursue an associate degree at PCC, tuition-free for the next two years.”
The full list of eligibility requirements includes:
- 2021 North Carolina high school graduate.
- North Carolina resident for tuition purposes.
- First-time college student (Career & College Promise and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible).
- Enroll in a North Carolina community college for the 2021 fall semester and maintain at least six credit hours per semester while making satisfactory academic progress.
- Complete a FAFSA for the 2021-22 academic year and renew it for the 2022-23 academic year.
- Have an expected family contribution below $15,000, which roughly equates to $100,000 adjusted gross income for a family with two children.
Bray encouraged students interested in pursuing Longleaf funding to apply to PCC and complete a FAFSA as soon as possible to avoid potential processing delays. She added that more details on the grant are available by searching “Longleaf Commitment” on the PCC website (www.pittcc.edu).
VISIONS participants take part in Summer Institute
The PCC VISIONS Career Development & Scholarship Program held its annual Summer Institute this month to introduce new participants to career and educational opportunities available to them locally.
The program, which took place on campus June 14-17, featured PCC personnel helping students — all rising seniors at Pitt County high schools — identify career interests and develop pathways for achieving them. There were also presentations on college life and introspective activities that required students to utilize critical thinking skills.
“We hope the students will walk away from Summer Institute with a clear career goal in mind and an understanding of how they can take their passion for that employment field and turn it into reality,” said PCC High School VISIONS Coordinator Katelynn Speas.
To meet PCC COVID-19 protocols, VISIONS staff divided this year’s participants into small groups based on their respective career interests. Monday’s programming focused on Construction & Industrial Technology and STEM careers. Tuesday was for future health sciences students. Wednesday dealt with public services and business programs, and Thursday centered on University Transfer options.
Speas said the week went “really well” and that meeting with students in person, albeit masked and socially distanced, made it easier for VISIONS staff to learn more about the program’s newest participants. Last year’s event, she noted, took place entirely online due to health safety concerns created by the pandemic.
“It was so much better being in person,” Speas said. “We were able to truly build relationships and have side conversations with students during breaks to get to know them better. While we were grateful that technology made last year’s event possible, it was more difficult to make meaningful connections through a computer screen.”
Next month, VISIONS newcomers will visit Grady-White Boats, where they will receive tips for professional and life success from the company’s president, Kris Carroll, and tour the Greenville boat manufacturing facility. Grady-White’s owner, Eddie Smith, is the VISIONS program’s benefactor.
The 76 students who took part in Summer Institute this month were selected through a process that included an application and interview. They will receive a variety of support services from VISIONS high school staff, including personal and academic counseling, throughout the 2021-22 academic year.
Students who move on to PCC after earning their diplomas will continue receiving personal and academic counseling from VISIONS college staff in addition to scholarship assistance.