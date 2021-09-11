WINTERVILLE — A unique Pitt Community College mentoring program that’s helped more than 1,000 Pitt County high school students graduate and move into higher education since 2004 has received a welcome financial boost from the Truist Foundation.
On Wednesday, Truist Market President Jon Anderson presented a $50,000-grant to PCC’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program, which has seen 98.5 percent of its participants graduate from high school on time within the past 17 years.
“VISIONS has been very successful at helping students discover more about themselves and meet their full potential,” said PCC VISIONS Program Director Rebecca Warren. “This generous grant from the Truist Foundation is very much appreciated and will go a long way toward helping the students we serve become better equipped for college and confident in the careers they choose to pursue.”
Developed through a partnership between the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, Pitt County Schools, PCC and the PCC Foundation, VISIONS provides academic tutoring, one-on-one mentoring and career exploration each year to a select group of academically- and economically-disadvantaged students from Pitt County public high schools.
“The educational opportunities, mentoring and career guidance provided to Pitt County students through the VISIONS program is a reflection of Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Phil Marion, eastern North Carolina regional president for Truist, on behalf of Truist Foundation. “Truist Foundation is proud to support Pitt Community College and its 60-year commitment to educating and serving students in eastern North Carolina.”
In addition to support services throughout their senior year of high school, VISIONS participants receive a $1,000-scholarship ($500 per semester) to attend PCC after graduation. The scholarships can be renewed for a second year at Pitt, as long as students have participated in VISIONS activities and are in good academic standing.
“VISIONS has made a lasting and positive impact on many people’s lives and our community, in general,” Warren said. “It’s so exciting to see students graduate from high school, pursue a PCC education, and become successful members of the workforce.”
This summer, VISIONS introduced 68 newcomers to career and educational opportunities available to them locally. While those individuals receive support throughout the 2021-22 academic year, VISIONS staff are already recruiting the next group of program participants.
To be considered for VISIONS participation, students must be juniors pursuing a high school diploma in a standard course of study with a GPA between 2.0 and 3.2 and no discipline issues. They must have a demonstrated financial need, plans to attend PCC, and be eligible for in-state tuition.
The application process includes an interview and letters of recommendation from two teachers. Students interested in joining the program can receive additional VISIONS details from Career Development Coordinators at their respective high schools.
Established in 2020, the Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have opportunities for a better quality of life. The foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity.
Students take part in Bulldog Promise Scholarship program
A new initiative at PCC has gotten off to a promising start, giving recent Pitt County high school graduates a chance to earn a two-year degree, tuition-free.
The Bulldog Promise Scholarship program, which PCC announced in May, is serving 50 members of Pitt County’s 2021 graduating class this semester. The students represent six Pitt County public high schools, two private schools, and three home schools. D.H. Conley, with 21 students, has the highest representation, followed by South Central (seven) and Farmville Central (six).
“We are thrilled with the response we’ve seen to the Bulldog Promise program and the opportunity to offer our inaugural class of scholars a tuition-free education,” said Brian Jones, PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services. “These 50 students have made great strides academically and deserve to be rewarded for their efforts. We expect this group of Bulldog Promise students to be the first of many.”
Jones said PCC established Bulldog Promise to give its Career and College Promise (CCP) participants an opportunity to finish the college education they started as high school students. Participation was limited to this year’s Pitt County high school graduates who completed at least 12 curriculum credits (or four curriculum courses) through the CCP program at Pitt with a 2.0 GPA or better.
“Bulldog Promise gives our CCP students a chance to save time and money on a college education,” Jones said. “While many of their peers are just getting started in higher education, our Bulldog Promise scholars will be preparing to complete a PCC credential that can lead to a four-year university or straight into the workforce.”
All five of PCC’s academic divisions are serving Bulldog Promise students this fall. The highest concentration of students (17) is enrolled in college transfer curricula. Fifteen students are taking programs within the Construction and Industrial Technology Division, including seven in the HVAC program, and another 11 are enrolled in Associate in General Education courses, completing requirements for admission to health sciences programs.
“PCC has many opportunities for Pitt County high school students to get an early start on a college degree, tuition-free, whether it’s through Career and College Promise or the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy,” Jones said. “We hope Bulldog Promise will offer additional incentive for more students to start their college careers at PCC in a dually-enrolled capacity and then complete what they started following high school graduation.”
For more information on Bulldog Promise, students can search “Bulldog Promise” on the PCC website (www.pittcc.edu), or contact Jones at cbjones@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7867.