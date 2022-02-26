WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College administrators welcomed state legislators and local business leaders to campus Thursday for a discussion centered on the college’s efforts to develop a skilled regional workforce and its future goals and needs.
On hand for the meeting, which included tours of PCC’s Biotechnology and Industrial Systems training areas, were Sen. Deanna Ballard and Reps. Julie von Haefen and Chris Humphrey. They were joined by Thermo-Fisher’s Tommy Schornak and Christine Coates, Mark Phillips from the N.C. Biotechnology Center’s Eastern Region Office, and State Board of Community Colleges member Shirley Carraway.
“We want to show you what we do and let you see our facilities,” PCC President Lawrence L. Rouse told attendees before thanking state legislators for their support of community colleges in the current state budget.
PCC Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Evans followed Rouse, noting Pitt is a regional school that relies heavily upon support from state legislators and Pitt County Commissioners to carry out its educational mission. He said for PCC to continue developing a pipeline of skilled workers, the college will have to address its facility needs.
“We’ve got to have legislative help to get where we want to be,” Evans said, adding that eastern North Carolina’s workforce must be prepared to help area business and industry compete with companies around the globe in order to keep those employers “here and thriving.”
Tom Gould, PCC executive vice president of academic affairs and student services, picked up where Evans left off, saying, “Without workforce development, there will be no economic development” in North Carolina.
Gould said community colleges have been trying for years to convince potential students they don’t necessarily need a four-year degree to secure a good-paying job. Many, he said, are finally starting to realize “70% of all new jobs require either a certificate or associate degree.”
During a roundtable discussion that followed opening remarks, Coates said PCC was Thermo-Fisher’s strongest supplier of skilled workers, whether they’re lab technicians, HVAC workers or electricians. “We need you more than we need anybody else,” she said.
As Thermo-Fisher’s Human Resources director, Coates said the company experiences less employee turnover when it hires people from eastern North Carolina. “Not only are you producing the employees that we need, you’re producing employees that are staying,” she said.
PCC adding in-person community development programming
After two years of programming limitations and mostly virtual instruction due to COVID-19, Pitt Community College is getting back to its roots with regard to upcoming Community Development courses.
Like most everything since March 2020, the pandemic has adversely impacted PCC’s ability to offer in-person Community Development classes. But this spring, the college has already scheduled personal enrichment courses that meet face-to-face and will begin registering youngsters for Explore Summer Camps that feature hands-on activities in a little more than a month.
“We did a great job of optimizing our educational programming virtually, but there’s no substitute for the hands-on instruction PCC excels at providing,” said Dr. Dan Mayo, PCC Dean of Public Services and Fine Arts. “We’re excited about the return of more personal instruction in the traditional format so many enjoy.”
For individuals wanting to enhance their culinary skills, Pitt is offering a “Springtime Desserts” class to teach them how to make everything from baked goods to cold/no-bake desserts and simple pies. The first chance to take the class will be March 22-31. It will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A second section is set for April 19-28 and meets the same days of the week at the same times.
PCC Community Development Programs Coordinator Lisa Webb said the “Springtime Desserts” class will take place on PCC’s main campus. The cost is $39.55, she said, adding that participants must provide their own ingredients.
“Those who complete the ‘Springtime Desserts’ class will have the skills to prepare delicious desserts that are certain to impress anyone who tries them,” Webb said. “Not only will they be tasty, they’ll be as colorful as a spring flower garden.”
Members of the community interested in learning how to line dance will have the opportunity to do so in April. The March class is already filled to capacity, but another section runs April 5-26 at the Ayden Community Theatre.
Starting March 28, youngsters ages 7 to 18 years old can begin signing up for summer camps that get underway in June. Webb says camps will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and led by qualified instructors, including Pitt County Schools teachers, PCC faculty and professionals from the community.
“After two years of COVID, we’re excited to once again offer summer camps,” Webb said. “We have some fun activities and opportunities planned for June through August, and we’re looking forward to seeing the kids enjoying themselves as they develop new skills and meet others from the community who share the same interests.”
The 2022 Explore Camp lineup features a variety of programs dealing with science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Topics range from solar ovens, drip paintings and edible cars to Snapkits, flight and innovation, and biotechnology instruction that shows how quickly pathogens spread. There are also camps on BMX riding, video game design and YouTube content creation.
Campers can also explore PCC curricula through “Try-a-Trade” opportunities. The camps offer a firsthand look at the college’s Computer Integrated Machining, Electronics, HVAC and Industrial Systems programs.
Webb noted that camp capacities, costs and registration deadlines vary and added that the college reserves the right to cancel any camp prior to its first meeting due to limited enrollment. If there is a cancellation, she said parents would be notified and fees refunded.
For more details on Community Development Programs or to sign up for courses, contact Webb at 493-7317 or lwebb@email.pittcc.edu.