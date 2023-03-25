Williamson

PCC administrator Kimberly Williamson, right, was presented with the 2023 Woman of Substance Award during the March 22 Women’s History Month celebration. Co-worker Olivia Sutton, left, nominated her for the honor, which the college established in 2001 to recognize and encourage outstanding women role models on campus.

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College celebrated Women’s History Month last week and recognized Kimberly Williamson as the recipient of this year’s Woman of Substance Award.

For more than 20 years, Williamson has been a quiet leader and inspiration to the enrollment and student support services personnel she’s supervised. She currently serves as senior director of student advocacy, overseeing student code of conduct, accessibility services, Title IX compliance and counseling services.


