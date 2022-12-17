WINTERVILLE — After nearly two years of “new normal” operations due to the pandemic, Pitt Community College made significant strides toward pre-COVID normalcy during the 2022 Spring Semester.

While health safety remained at the forefront of PCC operations, little by little, campus witnessed an uptick in activities and meetings taking place in-person. In March, at the governor’s request, Pitt joined other state entities in adopting a mask-optional policy within campus facilities.


