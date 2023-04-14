WINTERVILLE — The latest addition to the main campus at Pitt Community College will help the school better serve students, cultivate community partnerships and raise funds, officials said during an opening ceremony last week.

The college held the ribbon-cutting on April 6 to officially open its Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement. Completed in March, it is the new home of PCC’s Institutional Advancement Division, which includes the PCC Foundation and the college’s marketing and media relations departments.


