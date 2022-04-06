WINTERVILLE — With high school graduations just around the corner and the start of fall semester close behind, Pitt Community College has scheduled a series of programs this month to give students more details about its offerings.
John Carrere, PCC director of recruitment and first-year experience, says the “Division Academic Day” programs the college has organized will give prospective and admitted students a chance to meet with academic representatives in a virtual setting.
“We want students to make well-informed decisions regarding their pursuit of higher education,” Carrere said. “The virtual sessions we’ve scheduled this month will give them a chance to hear directly from program representatives about enrollment procedures, curricula and support services that will be available to them should they choose to become Bulldogs.”
Carrere says sessions will feature representatives from PCC’s five academic divisions and presentations that cover applying for admission, financial aid options and registering for classes. Each division, he said, will have a specific day to discuss programming and answer questions from students in real-time.
“These events are designed to give students an inside look at the academic programming we provide and the benefits of receiving a PCC education,” he said.
Carrere noted that “Division Academic Day” sessions aren’t just for students preparing to graduate from high school. They’re for parents and prospective adult learners as well.
“PCC serves students from a variety of backgrounds and experiences,” Carrere said. “We realize that making the decision to begin or return to college is probably the hardest part of getting started for adult learners, so we’re hoping the Division Academic Day events will help ease that process for them.”
Each virtual session will get underway at 4 p.m. The program started with a session on Wednesday with a session from the business division. They will continue on April 12 (Health Sciences), 13 (Construction & Industrial Technology), 14 (Public Services & Fine Arts) and 25 (Arts & Sciences). Registration for these events can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/divisionacademicdays.