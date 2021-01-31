Pitt Community College is seeing a drop in enrollment as students grow increasingly tired of distance learning despite efforts to help them navigate the pandemic, officials told the Board of Trustees last week.
The college began reopening for the spring semester last week with the majority of courses offered remotely or a hybrid of online and in-person sessions, officials said. A smaller number of courses are being offered in-person.
The library has been loaning out laptops and mobile hotspots and the college extended WiFi services to a parking lot on campus so students who have limited internet access can go online from the safety of their vehicles, officials said.
“PCC’s goal is to ensure that the students we are supporting have uninterrupted access to meet their specific needs,” PCC Director of Recruiting John Carrere told the board on Tuesday. “Namely supporting their success in the online classroom, the ability to enter that classroom digitally through our laptop and hotspot rentals, and continued guidance in online tutoring.”
College President Lawrence Rouse said a campus operations task force has continued to carefully monitor the effects of COVID-19 on our students, faculty and staff.
Based on their recommendations, the President’s Leadership Team decided to continue offer classes in a variety of forms when students returned from winter break, he said.
Still, PCC is seeing a drop in enrollment like many other colleges across the nation, he said.
“We are seeing a lot of fatigue when it comes to individuals trying to take courses,” Rouse said. “We are hoping we can get back to business as it used to be this summer or fall.”
Figures for the drop were not available because enrollment is ongoing, spokesman Rob Goldberg said. The first wave started on Jan. 22. more classes scheduled to begin Feb. 5 and another set is starting March 5. “There’s typically a five-week set of courses that begin after that,” he said.
“While no college wants to experience lower enrollment, we’re well aware that declining enrollment is not isolated to PCC or even North Carolina. Colleges across the nation are experiencing lower enrollment due to COVID-19, whether it’s because students prefer the traditional classroom setting, need to find employment due to financial hardships created by the pandemic, or any of a number of other reasons,” he said.
All instructors and other employees have been advised to continue to work remotely to if they can, Rouse said, due to the increased rates of COVID-19 in the community.
Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens said educators are classified as frontline essential workers and will be a priority for vaccinations.
“As soon as they start vaccinating that group, they will be able to go online and register for an appointment,” he said.
Financials
The state Office of State Budget Management lifted the bulk of spending restriction in place since the pandemic began, Rouse reported, allowing the college to move forward with bonuses for staff members.
“We are delighted we are now able to consider at least a bonus for our employees,” he said. “We are working very hard on that. We are hoping to roll it out next month.”
Rouse said employees have not received raises or bonuses in the last two years, so the president’s leadership team has prioritized supplements. “We want to show our employees our commitment to them,” Rouse said.
The college received $10.8 million dollars from the newest Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress in December.
A portion of the relief funds will help students who have been impacted by the pandemic, said Rouse. Some will go toward improvements to air-handling and air-purification systems.
PCC is requesting $2.18 million from Pitt County commissioners for the coming fiscal year, with $1.5 million allocated to the design of a proposed $18.76 million workforce technology building.
“This is our top need, and it is really the county’s top need, as far as we can tell, in workforce development,” Owens said.
The 56,000-square-foot facility would be geared toward job training in the areas demanded by the local job market, such as simulation/game design and pharmaceutical life sciences training.
Other projects PCC hopes the county will fund include a welding training facility, the second phase of the interior dock lock replacement project, roof replacement at the G.H. Leslie Building, chiller replacement at the Reddick Building and updating campus HVAC controls.
Facilities
Owens also told trustees that estimates for the Smith Center for Student Advancement had come in higher than expected, so planners had to reduce square footage stay within in the confines of the $10 million budget.
The college broke ground for phase 1 of the $10 million facility in July 2019. It was to consist of 34,000-square-feet for classrooms, conference rooms, a student scholarship office and a number of other offices.
Owens said he was meeting with architects to discuss the outside aesthetics of the building, “to see how the exterior will flow with the rest of the campus,” he said.
One issue is columns.
“They are about a half-a-million-dollar add, and really don’t add a lot of usable square footage. So we are working on how we can incorporate the design of the building so it looks like it fits on campus,” he said.
Construction is to begin late summer or early fall.
Last year, plans to update the facilities master plan were ousted when COVID-19 hit, Owens reported
“Updating the plan will require physical building assessments, meetings with students, faculty, staff and community members,” he said.
“To ensure the update is as inclusive as possible, it will be placed on hold while the spread of COVID-19 is at increased levels,” he added. “When rates come down, we will get that process back up and running again — it is something required for our regional re-accreditation.”