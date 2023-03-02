52707438538_6d37c382dc_k.jpg

PCC students, faculty and staff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to introduce the campus and the community to the college’s new little libraries.

 PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — The PCC Education & Child Development Student Organization (ECDSO) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to introduce campus and the community to a new source for borrowing literature.

The ceremony took place in front of the Charles E. Russell Building, which is home to PCC’s Education & Child Development programming and the site of one of two “Little Libraries” now on campus.