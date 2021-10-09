Pitt Community College will host a “Drive-In to Your Future” event on campus this month to assist high school seniors and current college students with completing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms.
Scheduled for Oct. 23, the drive-in will take place in the parking area behind the G.H. Leslie Building and Craig F. Goess Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wi-Fi will be provided at no charge, but participants must bring a fully-charged laptop or personal mobile device to the event to complete a FAFSA.
PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray said the drive-in offers students an opportunity to fill out FAFSAs from the safety of their vehicles. Financial aid personnel will be available throughout the program to offer free, one-on-one assistance, she said, adding that pandemic safety protocols will be in place.
“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students,” Bray said. “I would encourage all current and prospective college students to complete the FAFSA, whether they think they are eligible for aid or not. So many programs that provide educational funding to students rely on FAFSA completion, and there is certainly no harm in completing it.”
Bray said the PCC Financial Aid Department is ramping up its efforts to encourage students to complete FAFSAs with the event this month and the return of “FAFSA Mondays” in November. To participate in the drive-in, she encouraged students to register at https://bit.ly/driveinpcc and bring the following items with them to the event:
- Facial mask
- Charged laptop or mobile device
- List of schools to which student is applying
- Federal Student Aid ID
- Parent and student Social Security numbers
- Driver’s license (if possible)
- Copy of 2020 tax returns
- Records of untaxed income and assets
Sponsored by myFutureNC, College Foundation of North Carolina and the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, “Drive-In to Your Future” programs highlight the importance of completing FAFSAs and the steps necessary to enroll in college. FAFSA completion is directly related to increased student enrollment in postsecondary education. According to the National College Access Network, high school seniors who complete the application are 84% more likely to attend college.
This month’s drive-in at PCC is part of myFutureNC’s “NC First in FAFSA” initiative, which seeks to increase the number of high school seniors who complete FAFSA forms. The nonprofit organization, comprised of education, business and government leaders, is seeking to close the state’s educational attainment gap and set a goal in 2019 to ensure 2 million 25- to 44-year-olds in North Carolina have a high-quality postsecondary credential or degree by 2030.
PCC will be one of 25 North Carolina colleges hosting a “Drive-In to Your Future” event Oct. 23.
Late-start classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 20
As the midpoint of fall semester nears, PCC is preparing to launch another round of late-start classes.
The eight-week courses will run from Oct. 20 to Dec. 17. Most will take place entirely online, though some may have a hybrid format that includes in-person meetings as well.
The selection of eight-week classes is wide-ranging, everything from Art Appreciation and Introduction to Computers to CPR Certification and Medical Legal Issues. While some courses are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.
New students interested in taking late-start courses this fall must complete a PCC admissions application and submit copies of their official high school transcripts to the Registrar’s Office. Current students may register from an approved student education plan or by contacting their success/faculty adviser.
More details and a list of late-start classes slated to begin Oct. 20 can be found on the PCC website at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.
Advanced Manufacturing Institute deadline is Oct. 28
PCC will offer short-term training next month to prepare individuals for jobs currently available in advanced manufacturing.
Scheduled to run Nov. 1-19, the Advanced Manufacturing Institute features instruction in manufacturing concepts, problem-solving, OSHA 10, math for manufacturing, working smart and Lean/Six Yellow Belt certification. Classes will take place in the traditional classroom setting Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jerry Jones, PCC director of Career Services & Workforce Development, says the institute is part of the college’s efforts to prepare a pipeline of talented and qualified workers for the region’s advanced manufacturing industries. Course content, he said, centers on the skills local industries want.
Jones said a number of area industries have given their support to AMI and will meet with participants about jobs they offer, including Penco, Weyerhaeuser, DSM, The Hammock Source, Hyster-Yale, Acculink, Worldcat, Attindas Hygiene Partners, Purilum and Carolina Vinyl.
In order to participate in AMI, students must sign up by Oct. 28 and pay a $180-registration fee. GEER funding to cover all training costs is available for those who qualify.
Completion of National Career Readiness Certificate testing is also required. For those without NCRC scores, PCC offers the test.
More information on AMI is available by calling 493-7885 or emailing workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu.