The first group of Pitt County Schools employees will receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccination today and another group will be vaccinated on Friday, Pitt County’s public health director said during his weekly media session on Wednesday.
While more people now are eligible for the vaccine, the number of doses isn’t increasing, Dr. John Silvernail said. The health department has asked Pitt County Schools’ administration to prioritize who among the faculty and staff will first receive the shots.
“There is a huge number of people in this group,” Silvernail said. “We know Pitt County Schools has over 5,000 employees and over 2,300 of those employees are requesting vaccines.”
There also are more than 120 private schools and child care facilities in the county whose faculty and staff are eligible for the vaccine.
The health department asked the school system to prioritize employees by age, and asked that the first group consist of anyone older than 50. Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the first group will consist of individuals age 53 and older who are working in key positions, such as principals.
The health department will vaccinate school employees today during a clinic at the Pitt County Agricultural Center. Another group of educators will be vaccinated at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday.
“Over 69 percent of staff in the original survey said they wanted the vaccine, which is a little higher than most organizations, so I’ve been told,” Lenker said. “We’re excited so many of our teachers and employees want the vaccine.”
Pitt County’s Health Department currently has 1,300 doses of the vaccine, Silvernail said. This is a combination of this week’s and last week’s allotments, the latter of which was held up because of last week’s bad weather in the Midwest.
However, Silvernail cautioned that for the next two weeks the health department will receive a baseline dose of 100 vaccines and an additional 100 “equity” doses for individuals in historically underrepresented communities.
Vidant Health is expected to receive 4,700 doses for its entire system, with 3,500 going to the mass vaccination site at the Greenville Convention Center.
“When you look at the Pitt County numbers overall we’ve given more than 40,000 doses in Pitt County, 24,000-plus first doses and 16,828 individuals have completed their series. That’s great,” Silvernail said.
About 9.31 percent of the county’s population has received both doses of vaccine, he said.
Pitt County’s has administered first doses to 24 percent of its African-American population, which is better than the state average of 15 percent.
However, both the county and the state are reaching few Hispanic residents. Only 2.29 percent of the county’s Hispanic population has been vaccinated and only 2.49 percent of the state’s population has received the shot.
The number of locations delivering COVID-19 is increasing, Silvernail. Along with the health department and Vidant Health, ECU Physicians is receiving a supply from the state Department of Health and Human Services. All Pitt County Walgreens, except for the site at 103 Greenville Blvd., are receiving about 100 doses a week per store from a federal allocation.
Other providers such as physicians and more pharmacies have been added to the COVID-19 Vaccination Management System, Silvernail said, but are not yet receiving vaccine doses. Increasing the distribution footprint is likely a sign that the vaccine supply will increase.
As of Tuesday, Pitt County had 950 active cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days, an average of 68 cases per day.
“We’re heading back to levels of where we were in the springtime,” Silvernail said.
That is significantly lower than the number of cases reported on Feb. 1, when the county had 101 active cases per day.
Pitt County’s total case count as of Wednesday was 17,253 cases and 77 deaths. The percentage of tests returning positive is 6.3 percent, down from a high of 13.6 percent in mid-January.