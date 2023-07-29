night out 5

Deputy Drifter, a therapy dog who works with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, enjoys scratches behind the ear while Deputy Christopher Curtis talks to a group of children at the 2022 National Night Out event in Grimesland.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is holding a pair of National Night Out events on Tuesday in Bell Arthur and Grimesland to continue its efforts to build community partnerships, the agency said.

The events are scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bell Arthur EMS station, 4666 Stantonsburg Road, and G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 Grimesland School Road.


  