The Cooperative Extension Service will hold its first round of 2022 Peanut Maturity Workshops starting on Tuesday.
The workshops are meant to assist farmers in deciding when to dig their peanut crops. Based on projections, the Pitt County peanut crop is about 2-3 weeks away from optimum maturity. The following sessions are scheduled:
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., J.P. Davenport’s and Son, 5961 U.S. 264 East, in Pactolus.
Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road, Belvoir.
Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11, Ayden.
Collect a reliable sample by visiting random areas in a field to collect a reliable sample for pod blasting. Sample areas of similar growing conditions such as soil type and variety planted.
Remove all of the pods from the taproot and branches of each plant.
Collect about 150 pods, or about two quarts of peanuts, in order to complete the pod-blasting sample.
Irrigated fields and fields that have received the most rainfall should be sampled first.
Avoid allowing the sample to dry out before pressure washing
When several samples are to be taken, pods can be collected the day before the workshop and stored in water.
Each field should be blasted twice during the season or once every 10 days.