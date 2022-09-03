peanuts

 N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

The Cooperative Extension Service will hold its first round of 2022 Peanut Maturity Workshops starting on Tuesday.

The workshops are meant to assist farmers in deciding when to dig their peanut crops. Based on projections, the Pitt County peanut crop is about 2-3 weeks away from optimum maturity. The following sessions are scheduled:


