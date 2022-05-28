The Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is looking for red Toyota Corolla officers believes hit a pedestrian near Pitt Greenville Ariport on Friday night. The vehicle may have front left damage. Call (252) 329-3550.
A Chocowinity man was killed when two vehicles hit him on North Memorial Drive near Pitt-Greenville Airport on Friday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Police officers and emergency crews responded about 9 p.m. to North Memorial and Airport Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, a news release said.
When officers arrived they discovered Adolph Sadler III of Chocowinity lying in the roadway. Sadler succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
A preliminary investigation shows Sadler was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from west to east in the direction of Tropicana grocery and Hardees.
The police department said he was struck by two vehicles. Only one of the vehicles remained on the scene when officers arrived.
The department’s Traffic Safety Unit is searching for the second vehicle. It is believed to be a 2011-2013 red Toyota Corolla.
The vehicle may have front left damage. It was last seen leaving the city turning right onto Staton Road from Memorial Drive.
The crash is currently still under investigation and anyone with information related to the crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call Patrol Officer First Class S.T. Venable at (252) 329-3550.