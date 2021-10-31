A Chapel Hill woman was struck by a car and killed while trying to cross U.S. 264 Alternate in north Greenville late Friday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, was hit about 11:50 p.m. while trying to cross the highway with a group of people, according to a department news release issued Saturday night.
The group was crossing the highway from a service road near The Horizon Apartments, formerly Paramount 3800, the release said.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by 22-year-old Nicholas Ramkissoon of Washington, N.C., was traveling north on the highway as the group was attempting to cross.
The Camry struck Acierno in the roadway. Acierno was transported to Vidant Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.