A man attempting to cross 10th Street near the Greene Mill Run Greenway was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

The Greenville Police Department said that early stages of an investigation indicate the man was hit by westbound vehicle about 1 p.m. while he was in the crosswalk of 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle.

