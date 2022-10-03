...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A man attempting to cross 10th Street near the Greene Mill Run Greenway was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.
The Greenville Police Department said that early stages of an investigation indicate the man was hit by westbound vehicle about 1 p.m. while he was in the crosswalk of 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle.
The pedestrian was transported to ECU Health but the extent of his injuries are unknown. The driver involved stopped and was cooperating with police.
The crosswalk is well marked and include a traffic island in the median of 10th Street. It is near the campus of East Carolina University and many student apartments, but no ECU students appear to be involved, the department said.
An investigation was ongoing and police did not report further details.