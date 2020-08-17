Wilkins selected to be at-large delegate
Kennis Wilkins has been selected as a Joe Biden for President At-large Delegate for the 2020 National Democratic Convention scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wis. Wilkins is the former chairman of the Martin County Democratic Party. The 2020 Democratic Convention marks his fifth National Democratic Convention as Delegate.
At-large delegates are selected from a statewide pool and offer another way for Democrats to participate in the National Convention in addition to selection by county and state organizations. At-large delegates must pledge their support to a presidential candidate.
Wilkins is married to Brenda Wilkins. He has been engaged in community and economic development and supported programs related to education and health care for many years. Kennis and Brenda Wilkins are the owners of several local businesses, including Wilkins Insurance Agency in Williamston and FaithWorks, Home Health Care, Inc.
Wilkins is a member of Elizabeth City State University’s Board of Trustees. He also serves as a member of the diversity committee for Pitt Community College.
Averitt honors associate for 20 years of safety
Averitt Express recently honored associate Robert Taylor of Winterville for 20 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Greenville-area facility is located at 1839 Progress Road.
Foster to head food bank’s business strategy
In support of its mission to nourish people, build solutions, and empower community, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced Marlowe Foster as its new Senior Vice President of Development & Business Strategy.
Foster brings more than 25 years of senior-level experience in the areas of government affairs, community affairs, development, and foundation management to the Food Bank. Marlowe has represented global companies and has served as a nonprofit chief executive in North Carolina, where he represented a major sector of the healthcare industry.
“We’re thrilled to have Marlowe’s expertise to support the work of the Food Bank in building solutions to end hunger,” said Peter Werbicki, president and CEO of the Food Bank. “At a time when we are seeing staggering need and developing new ways to support the community, Marlowe’s passion and innovation will be incredibly beneficial to our work.”
Foster grew up in Farmville, Va., and attended Virginia Commonwealth University where he received both a BA in political science and a master’s in public administration, concentrating in finance. Not long after graduate school, Marlowe relocated to North Carolina. It was there that Marlowe honed his business acumen, government affairs and communications expertise, and nonprofit leadership experience.
In his new role, Foster serves as a key member of the food bank’s executive team and will lead vision and strategy for all aspects of development and information technology, including public relations and marketing, volunteer engagement, information technology, strategic planning, managing a portfolio of technology, and data analytics. Marlowe will support communication and collaboration between all food bank branches and external partners.
Marlowe is married to Evelyn. They have two children, Kristiahn, and Noah, and a dog, Buddy.