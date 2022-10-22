Peg O'Connell

Peg O'Connell

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don’t have health insurance.

Peg O’Connell, health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville about the benefits of Medicaid expansion on Oct. 12. She explained that North Carolina is one of the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid leaving hundreds of thousands of residents uninsured.


