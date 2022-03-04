Farmville has taken the bait.
A year after erecting a copper and brass sculpture titled “Bait Ball” outside the public library, the Farmville Community Arts Council will have to fish for a different location if it wants a new entry from the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition.
That’s because the kinetic sculpture by Wisconsin artist Dave Riemer attracted so much attention that the community decided to buy it and make it a permanent fixture on West Church Street.
“The Farmville community really does support the arts,” Fred Austin, president of the FCAC board of directors, said of the “Save Our Sculpture” fundraising efforts, which generated $5,000 to purchase “Bait Ball” before it was scheduled to be removed last month.
“Folks said, ‘Wait a minute; we don’t want it to go away,’” he said. “It was kind of a grass-roots effort, and people were donating sums of money to help. I just think they liked that particular piece so well that they wanted to keep it.”
When the Downeast Sculpture Exhibition began more than 15 years ago, it was designed to bring public works of art to locations in Pitt County for a yearlong stay. But through the years, some communities have been unwilling to part with their art at the close of the term.
That is one reason the popular exhibition, which opens today at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, technically has fewer outdoor works of art than it did last year. Exhibit locations like the one outside the Farmville Public Library have been “retired” as sites have opted to keep their sculptures rather than bring in new ones each year.
“When we started it in 2006, I don’t think I ever thought it could be a possibility that we could have either the budget or the grant opportunities to be able to purchase any of these sculptures,” Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott said. “I think that shows how our public art program has grown but also the interest from the community to want to keep certain sculptures here.”
In 2019, the City of Greenville decided its DownEast Sculpture, a greenspace bench designed by Pitt Community College art instructor Matt Amante, needed to stay put at City Hall. The following year, the city fell in love with Matthew Duffy’s heart design.
“(With) The number of people who are taking selfies in front of it, it sort of becomes this symbol for our city,” Garriott said. “I think it was a real collective decision of ‘We want it here.’”
The Pitt County Arts Council received a grant from a local foundation to make that possible, she said, adding that the Arts Council used some of its public arts funding to purchase “Memory Bomb” as well.
The sculpture, first place-winner of the DownEast Sculpture competition in 2020, is now permanently located at the Greenway at Elm Street. It is by University of North Carolina at Pembroke sculpture professor Adam Walls, who created two works for this year’s competition, “Father and Son,” displayed on the Town Common, and second-place winner “Core Oracle” at the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center.
Florida sculptor Christian Happel, whose “Family Delights,” placed at Wahl-Coates Elementary School in 2018, was the first Downeast Sculpture Exhibition entry to be purchased, also has a work included in this year’s exhibition. His spider-inspired “Itsy Bitsy,” will be displayed outside the Farmville Community Building.
The two top winners in this year’s competition are both returning artists. ECU sculpture professor Hanna Jubran was awarded first place for “Solar System,” which is displayed at 521 Cotanche St. Florida sculptor Robert Coon placed third with “Red and Purple Quantum Object,” which is displayed at the Greenville Museum of Art.
In all, there are 14 entries this year: Nine in Greenville, three in Winterville and one each in Ayden and Farmville. The town of Ayden joined the exhibition for the first time this year.
The indoor portion of this year’s exhibition features two dozen smaller sculptures representing both a wide geographic area and a wide range of materials.
“It’s really great that Jim Matson, who’s our juror, has a sculptural background but he also does theater sets and he’s taught three-dimensional design,” Emerge Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator Sarah Lazure said. “I think the fact that he’s not just a steel sculptor really opened it up. It’s just a really variety in terms of subject matter and actual materials, too.”
One of the more unusual pieces is Libby Evan’s 5-foot-long cotton, pillow-like structure titled “Syringe.” Another aptly titled work is Steve Zawistowki’s steel sculpture “The Ceiling Smasher,” which depicts a woman carrying a mallet while climbing a ladder that is topped by a sheet of glass.
Winners of the indoor exhibition include: Isabell Daniel, first place for “Giant Step,” made of clay, wood and found objects; T. Barny, second for “Catena B/Chain of Connected Ideas,” an abstract work of bronze, jade and patina; and Sheila Ferri, third for the sculpture “Retiring and Ready to Work,” which depicts a crafting table and tools, all made from wire.
The indoor exhibition officially kicks off during today’s First Friday ArtWalk in Emerge’s Don Edwards Gallery.
Emerge’s Harvey Wooten Gallery also is featuring “River Rat” by Morgan Zichettella, who is completing her graduate studies in photography at ECU. For her 15-photograph series, Zichettella, a native of coastal Georgia, used salt printing, an antiquated photography process that involves the use of salt and nitrate.
“She’s actually used water from these locations as her liquid that she’s mixing with the salt and the nitrate,” Lazure said, adding that the photos have different tones, depending on the origin of the water used. “It’s very much connected to her family and childhood.”
While outdoor sculptures will remain on display until February 2023, both “River Rat” and the indoor portion of the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition continue through March 24.
Emerge, 404 Evans St., will host an opening for “DownEast National Juried Indoor Sculpture Exhibition” from 5-8 p.m. today. Locations of outdoor sculptures can be found at emergegallery.com/community/public-art/downeast-sculpture-exhibition.