Lost and found pets
LOST: neutered silver Bengal cat, 4 years old, 9 pounds, microchipped, Willow Street, 518-330-7124 or 752-1890.
FOUND: brown and black tabby cat with four white paws and a white chest found in Forbes Woods off Arlington Boulevard. Call 756-4190 after 3:30 p.m.
Pet calendar
Pitt Friends is offering the calendar Pitt Friends Pooches 2022 for $19.99. Dogs featured in this calendar are alumni of the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, a non-profit rescue organization that pulls animals from Pitt County Animal Services into foster care for rehabilitation. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/pittfriends
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 4 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.