Greenville and Pitt County leaders joined officials with the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority on Thursday to celebrate the construction of five hangars they said will help the economy grow.
The hangars will house corporate aircraft such as the largest Gulfsteams, the G-700 and G-800, and the Cessna Citation Latitude business jet.
“There is a strong demand for hangers to house corporate aircraft,” said Bill Hopper, Pitt Greenville Airport executive director. “These types of aircraft are critical to the growth and economic vitality of Pitt Greenville Airport and eastern North Carolina.”
The project is being funded with $9.7 million of CARES Act money provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Four of the hangers will each be approximately 12,000 square feet. The fifth hangar will be 6,400 square feet.
“This is a larger crowd than I expected. Most people don’t get excited over metal buildings,” said Eric S. Clark, outgoing chairman of the Pitt Greenville Airport Authority.
“It’s important we build these hangars and many more in the future, hopefully, to provide the (revenue) to sustain operations here and the local government doesn’t have to contribute,” Clark said.
The authority started discussions about building additional hangars more than seven years ago, Clark said, but lacked the money. Federal funding was provided to help airports like PGV recover from losses suffered during shutdowns and curtailed travel during the pandemic.
“The unfortunate circumstances of COVID provided us an opportunity with the CARES Act to provide us with funding that we could use in a discretionary manner,” Clark said. “We’re utilizing that money the best we care to enhance the airport.”
The typical corporate hangar tenant tends to increase overall economic activities such as the opening of new businesses and expanding existing businesses, Clark said. Billable services, such as the purchase of fuel, also increase airport revenues, he said. The authority plans to add two more hangars in about two years.
Construction began in May. Bill Farrior of Farrior and Sons, the project’s contractor, said framing for one hanger will go up starting next week. There will be a heavy-duty concrete apron that will join the five hangars to the existing airport, Farrior said.
The work should be completed by February 2023.
“We’ve all witnessed the tremendous evolution PGV has made over the years,” said Trent McGee, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
“I think the addition of these hangars is one more step in the right direction for continued growth for not only the airport but this region, for Pitt County and for Greenville as well,” McGee said.
The airport is also contributes greatly to the county’s tourism economy, officials said.
“Now is time to look at PGV as more than just an airport, it’s an economic hub,” McGee said. "I commend you for your leadership and forward thinking.”
A 2021 report released by the N.C. Department of Transportation said the Pitt-Greenville Airport has a $321 million impact on the local economy and is indirectly responsible for 1,770 jobs in the county, said incoming authority chairman John Banks.