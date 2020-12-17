Philip Rogers, former chief of staff at East Carolina University, will now fill the top spot at the university.
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors unanimously approved Rogers' selection as ECU's 12th chancellor on Thursday.
Rogers will begin his duties as chancellor on March 15, following Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, who has led the university since October 2019.
Rogers, who grew up in Greenville, comes to ECU from the American Council on Education, where he has served as senior vice president for learning and engagement since July 2018.
"#PirateNation means so much to me and my family, and I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to return home and lead the university that I love so dearly," Rogers said in a tweet shortly after the board's vote.
"I personally look forward to his tenure at East Carolina," UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randall C. Ramsey said after the vote.
Rogers first came to ECU as a policy analyst in 2007 and served from 2008-2013 as chief of staff, where he was responsible for external relations for the university, including government relations, marketing and communications, public service, and policy development.
His ties to ECU do not end there. Rogers was raised in Greenville and is the great-grandson of an early student of the East Carolina Teachers Training School. His wife, Rebekah P. Rogers, is a two-time ECU alumna.
Rogers’ father, Greg, has served as pastor of Oakmont Baptist Church for more than 30 years. His mother, Leslie, is a former assistant vice president for student services at Pitt Community College and served as interim director of ECU Career Services from 2015 to 2018.
“ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader,” Rogers said. “It’s not just a place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It’s who we are. It’s the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn’t be here today without this institution.”