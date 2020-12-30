Phone updgrade may cause disruption

The Daily Reflector will be upgrading its phone system this morning in conjunction with its service provider. The work may cause a temporary disruption. Callers are asked to try again later in the day if they cannot connect. To reach the Customer Care staff about a delivery question, customers may click the Delivery Issues link at the bottom of the reflector.com homepage or email customercare@apgenc.com. To reach the newsroom, email reflectornews@reflector.com.

