A physician scientist and author of "Compassionomics" will discuss how 40 seconds of compassion can create a meaningful connection with others during a noon program today presented virtually by ECU's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health.
Dr. Stephen Trzeciak will headline the 13th annual José G. Albernaz Golden Apple Distinguished Lecture presented by ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation and Vidant. The presentation will be streamed on the Facebook pages of Vidant Health (@VidantHealthNC) and ECU Brody School of Medicine (@ECUBrodySOM).
While Trzeciak’s lecture is aimed at clinical community members, including practicing clinicians, residents and medical school students, the lessons around compassion can be applied to all facets of well-being in everyday life, a news release from ECU and Vidant said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a considerable toll on all-around well-being,” said Dr. Julie Oehlert, Vidant Health chief experience officer. “At a time when all those that work in health care are tired, stressed and have endured considerable loss, Dr. Trzeciak’s lecture will remind us about the importance of compassion not only for our patients, but each other and ourselves. Compassion is a key ingredient for resilience and well-being not only in health care but in our everyday lives. We are pleased to be able to welcome the community to share in learning about this important topic, which is so relevant for where we are right now.”
Trzeciak is a physician scientist, chief of medicine at Cooper University Health Care and professor and chair of medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, New Jersey. Trzeciak is a practicing intensivist and a National Institutes of Health-funded clinical researcher with more than 100 publications in scientific literature, primarily in the field of resuscitation science.
Currently, Trzeciak’s research is focused on a new field called “Compassionomics,” the study of the scientific effects of compassion on patients, patient care and those who care for patients. He is an author of the best-selling book: “Compassionomics: The Revolutionary Scientific Evidence that Caring Makes a Difference.”
For his work in this new field, Trzeciak was awarded the 2019 Influencers of Healthcare Award by The Philadelphia Inquirer.