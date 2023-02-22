The Pitt-Greenville Airport is expected to receive a certificate of occupancy at five new hangars on March 1, but a pilot shortage continues to impact aviation nationwide, the airport’s head said at a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon on Tuesday.

Bill Hopper, PGV’s executive director, shared figures with chamber members that reflected growing traffic at the airport as it continues to expand after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the air travel industry nationwide in 2020. According to his figures, numbers have still not returned to the 2019 highs which saw over 54,000 people enplane or deplane at PGV.


