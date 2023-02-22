Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks with Executive Director and CEO of the Greenville Housing Authority Wayman A. Williams after the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks with Executive Director and CEO of the Greenville Housing Authority Wayman A. Williams after the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks during the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Dr. Mona Jones of the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina speaks with Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper after the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Mona Jones of the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina speaks with Hopper after the luncheon.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks with Executive Director and CEO of the Greenville Housing Authority Wayman A. Williams after the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks with Executive Director and CEO of the Greenville Housing Authority Wayman A. Williams after the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper answers questions during the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks during the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Executive Director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Bill Hopper speaks during the Power Luncheon at Hilton Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Pitt-Greenville Airport is expected to receive a certificate of occupancy at five new hangars on March 1, but a pilot shortage continues to impact aviation nationwide, the airport’s head said at a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon on Tuesday.
Bill Hopper, PGV’s executive director, shared figures with chamber members that reflected growing traffic at the airport as it continues to expand after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the air travel industry nationwide in 2020. According to his figures, numbers have still not returned to the 2019 highs which saw over 54,000 people enplane or deplane at PGV.
In 2020 those numbers plummeted to just over 19,000 people enplaning or deplaning. Passengers took to the skies again in 2021 and 2022, showing over 36,000 people both enplane or deplane in both of those years.
Part of the reason for the drop in numbers is an ongoing pilot shortage, which Hopper said stemmed from older pilots being offered, and taking, early retirement by their airlines. The industry was trending in that direction already, but the pandemic triggered the mass exodus and set off the issue. That left a high demand in the profession, Hopper said.
“There’s never been a better time to be a professional pilot than right now,” Hopper said. “There’s a lot of demand for it.”
That’s not an easy road according to John Banks, chairman of PGV’s authority board. Pilot training takes at least four years, he said, with 1,500 flight hours necessary to get airborne.
The construction of five new hangars brings a lot of opportunity to PGV, Banks said. Their construction came about via funding from the CARES Act and they are big enough to house up to a Gulfstream GV business jet. Two more hangars are currently in the planning stage and will take a year to 18 months to complete, he said, barring any issues with materials.
Hopper’s figures project that the seven new hangars will provide an uptick of over $3.5 million for PGV’s budget. Right now the airport has 11 jets, but an additional plane can be added for each hangar, he said, bringing the total to 18.
The pandemic also put the brakes on a second passenger airline contracting through PGV, Hopper said. Right now American Airlines connects the airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the state’s largest. Both Hopper and Banks said PGV was on the cusp of a deal with a second airline when the pandemic hit.
The additional hangar space now projects $876,500 in revenue from American, which would double to over $1.7 million with a second airline according to Hopper.
A predominant number of visitors to the airport are leisure travelers according to Hopper, something he said he never expected.
“One way of telling that is by looking at our parking lots,” Hopper said. “We have a good number of passengers, a decent number of capacity for the flights, however, the parking lot is not full. People who are traveling on their own are less likely to pay for parking while a business traveler is more likely to.”
Hopper said right now, PGV’s commercial service impact takes the form of 1,225 jobs, over $14 million in state and local tax dollars, $84.5 million in personal income and $266.9 million in economic output. He said statewide the airline industry as a whole provides $72 billion in economic impact, 330,000 jobs and $23 billion in personal income.
In addition to the hangars the airport recently saw the opening of First Class Bistro, Hopper said, which on Monday received its ABC license from the state.
Mark Garner, a member of the chamber, questioned whether people deciding to travel with the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern has manifested competition for PGV. Hopper said both airports experience leakage at less than 2 percent in competition with one another.