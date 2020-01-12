Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance in the area of 3420 E. 10th Street that will produce a bright flame and loud whistling sound beginning Monday.
The pipeline inspection includes a procedure called “flaring,” which involves burning off excess natural gas. The company said that the procedure, while routine, controlled and safe, produces a tall flame that can be seen from a distance, the whistling noise and possibly the smell of gas.
The work, scheduled through Wednesday, utilizes a flare unit, and the process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources, the company said.
The work is necessary to ensure the pipeline continues to operate safely and efficiently, the company said, maintaining reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas.
Piedmont is a subsidiary of Duke Energy and distributes natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.