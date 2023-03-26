The seventh annual Pirate Nation Gives raised more than $11.8 million for scholarships, athletics and other programs at East Carolina University, surpassing previous totals again.
The 24-hour online fundraising challenge took place Wednesday and more than 2,300 from Greenville and around the world answered the call, the university reported. It was the final Pirate Nation Gives to be held during the Pursue Gold campaign and continued what ECU said is the steady course of the effort to raise $500 million.
“Thank you, Pirate Nation, for being part of an outstanding day of giving at ECU," Chancellor Philip Rogers said in a news release about the effort. "We asked for you to be all hands on deck for the university, and you rose to every challenge. Your gifts and enthusiastic support of ECU allow the university to fearlessly pursue our mission. Because of you, ECU will provide more access to a top-tier education and continue providing innovative initiatives to transform and uplift the region we call home.”
Money raised Wednesday totaled $3.4 million more than in 2022, when more than 1,500 donors pledged donations totaling $8.4 million. In 2021, the effort raised $6.5 million.
Pat and Lynn Lane, annual participants in Pirate Nation Gives, led donors with their leadership gift in support of the EC Scholars program and the Honors College. Pat Lane is a 1967 graduate. A dollar amount was not specified.
Other notable gifts this year include:
Keith Beatty, class of ’73, who has endowed access and athletics scholarships with a gift of more than $980,000.
ECU Trustee Cassie Burt and husband Travis, committed to a professorship. The dollar amount was not provided.
Todd Ervin, class of ’94, who gave $25,000 toward the Todd & Elizabeth Ervin College of Business ROTC Scholarship Endowment.
Cheryl and John Oliver, who provided a Pirate Nation Gives challenge gift of $25,000 in addition to a bequest and planned gift in support of the Coastal Studies Institute.
Darrell Roberts, a technology systems student, who has donated $5,000 to start a scholarship in the bachelor of science in Industrial Technology program.
Nicholas Steward, classes of ’07 and ’11, who established a scholarship endowment in the College of Nursing in memory of his wife, Christina Hill Steward class of ’07. The amount was not provided.
Students, faculty and staff participated in Pirate Nation Gives through a variety of on-campus initiatives aimed at building engagement, the university said. Students accounted for 20% of the day’s donors.
Hundreds visited tables at the campus student centers and the College of Business Student Technology Center to share social media posts, snap up philanthropy cords, thank donors and support the cause.