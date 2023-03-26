MCSC

ECU's Main Campus Student Center. 

 ECU News Services

The seventh annual Pirate Nation Gives raised more than $11.8 million for scholarships, athletics and other programs at East Carolina University, surpassing previous totals again.

The 24-hour online fundraising challenge took place Wednesday and more than 2,300 from Greenville and around the world answered the call, the university reported. It was the final Pirate Nation Gives to be held during the Pursue Gold campaign and continued what ECU said is the steady course of the effort to raise $500 million.


