MCSC

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees gathered Thursday at the Main Campus Student Center. The board is set to meet again today.

 ECU News Services

The seventh annual Pirate Nation Gives raised more than $11.8 million for scholarships, athletics and other programs at East Carolina University.`

Donations came from campus and across oceans as more than 2,300 answered the call to support the university. It was the final Pirate Nation Gives to be held during the Pursue Gold campaign and continued the steady course of the university’s ambitious effort to raise $500 million.

