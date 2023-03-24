...GUSTY WINDS TO 25 KNOTS THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT...
Strong southwest winds will gust to 25 knots for a few hour period
across the Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and Pungo Rivers. Strong winds
could cause a sudden roughening of the waves as well. Operators
of small craft should remain in port until the strong winds
diminish.
The East Carolina University Board of Trustees gathered Thursday at the Main Campus Student Center. The board is set to meet again today.
The seventh annual Pirate Nation Gives raised more than $11.8 million for scholarships, athletics and other programs at East Carolina University.`
Donations came from campus and across oceans as more than 2,300 answered the call to support the university. It was the final Pirate Nation Gives to be held during the Pursue Gold campaign and continued the steady course of the university’s ambitious effort to raise $500 million.
“Thank you, Pirate Nation, for being part of an outstanding day of giving at ECU. We asked for you to be all hands on deck for the university, and you rose to every challenge,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “Your gifts and enthusiastic support of ECU allow the university to fearlessly pursue our mission. Because of you, ECU will provide more access to a top-tier education and continue providing innovative initiatives to transform and uplift the region we call home.”
The generous support shown by all of Pirate Nation was led by Pat and Lynn Lane, annual supporters of Pirate Nation Gives. Their leadership gift will support the EC Scholars program and the Honors College. Pat Lane is a 1967 graduate.
Other notable gifts this year include:
Keith Beatty, class of ’73, who has endowed access and athletics scholarships with a gift of more than $980,000.
ECU Trustee Cassie Burt and husband Travis, who have committed to a professorship.
Todd Ervin, class of ’94, who gave $25,000 toward the Todd & Elizabeth Ervin College of Business ROTC Scholarship Endowment.
Cheryl and John Oliver, who provided a Pirate Nation Gives challenge gift of $25,000 in addition to a bequest and planned gift in support of the Coastal Studies Institute.
Darrell Roberts, a technology systems student, who has donated $5,000 to start a scholarship in the bachelor of science in Industrial Technology program.
Nicholas Steward, classes of ’07 and ’11, who established a scholarship endowment in the College of Nursing in memory of his wife, Christina Hill Steward class of ’07.
Students, faculty and staff participated in Pirate Nation Gives through a variety of on-campus initiatives aimed at building engagement. Students accounted for 20% of the day’s donors. Hundreds visited tables at the campus student centers and the College of Business Student Technology Center to share social media posts, snap up philanthropy cords, thank donors and support the cause.