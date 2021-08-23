Thousands of East Carolina University students rung in the fall semester carnival-style on Saturday.
The school’s annual Pirate Palooza included a mix of rides, games, music and food for students to enjoy as they prepare for another uncertain year.
Sophomore Jamison Moore said that the atmosphere on Saturday felt better than last year when a spike in COVID-19 infections shut down the campus in a matter of weeks.
“It feels like we have a lot more freedoms,” Moore said. “People are being much more sociable, too. Last year people would not so much as come up and say hello a lot of the time.
“I am feeling very optimistic about it so far. It feels like they cannot afford to send us home this year, both from a reputation and a money perspective.”
There was a veritable sea of bodies outside the Main Campus Student Center shortly after 5 p.m., with rivulets of students flowing in and out. Among the most popular attractions were airbrushed clothing and a mechanical bull.
Lawrence Ward, a freshman, said that he is not quite sure what to expect yet.
“I would not say it is fully the freshman experience I imagined yet,” Ward said. “I am really excited for my classes, honestly. Being back in person and having that social atmosphere is what I have been looking forward to.”
Seniors Lauren Jung and Julianne Ludwick, who were volunteering through their sorority, said that they are not willing to guess on what will happen this year.
“We are just taking it step by step,” Jung said. “We do not want to get too optimistic about any of this; we are just worried about staying safe.”
“The protocols in our organizations are in line with the ones put forth by ECU,” Ludwick said. “Most of our recruitment events have been outdoors but when we have to go inside we wear masks and keep our social distancing.”