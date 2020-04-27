Earning a four-year university degree is a path that can lead to a promising future, and a new program at East Carolina University is helping community college students travel that path more easily.
The program, which ECU launched in 2018, is called “Pirate Promise.”
It is a co-admission agreement between ECU and students who complete an associate degree at a community college, according to interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson.
When the program first started, 18 community colleges, including Pitt Community College, signed on, Mitchelson said. College of the Albemarle, Edgecombe Community College and Nash Community College also participate, according to www.admissions.ecu.edu.
It was mostly local or regional community colleges at first but has since expanded its boundaries to include community colleges beyond eastern North Carolina, including Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, a village just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in the western part of the state.
The addition of 12 community colleges to the original 18 has brought the count to 30 that are now involved, said Erica Hoyt, associate director of admissions at ECU. Across those 30 colleges, there are 300 students enrolled in Pirate Promise, she said.
In addition to the community colleges that are currently participating, Mitchelson said there are six others that have expressed interest, and he anticipates the number will rise to almost 40.
How it works
As long as a community college student completes an associate degree with at least a 2.5 grade point average, the student is guaranteed admission to ECU, Mitchelson said.
Students in the program must be enrolled full-time at a community college, taking 12 credits or more each semester, Hoyt said.
“Basically, it gets them in the door at the university,” Mitchelson said.
“It’s a win-win for the community colleges and for ECU,” he said.
“We know, for example, that students who earn the associate degree do very well at ECU once they transfer. They’ve illustrated the kind of commitment it takes to earn a degree.”
And it’s a win for the community colleges because they are always interested in keeping their students there until they complete their degrees, he said.
Pat Jackson, the university transfer chair and foreign language chair at Pitt Community College agrees.
Jackson said that PCC has 70 students who are participating in the Pirate Promise program, which is more than any of the other community colleges.
“I think this is one of the best things we’ve had for our students,” Jackson said, “because the universities and the community colleges always struggle with the question of ‘Do (the students) complete the degree or do they go (to the university) early?’”
There are two drawbacks for students leaving the community college early, Jackson said.
“One, we want our students to have a degree completed so even if they transition on, they have a degree. But the second is that they are so much more successful if they get that degree because they can go right into their major. They’ve gotten all of those courses out of the way. And the universities agree — (the students) are more successful.”
Historically, for different reasons, many community college students have been eager to transfer to the university as soon as they could after earning a certain number of credits, Jackson said.
Many community college students have friends who are already at ECU, Hoyt said.
However, the Pirate Promise program provides a way that students can remain at the community college until they complete their degree and still feel a part of ECU.
That’s because ECU reaches out to Pirate Promise students before they are officially enrolled, Hoyt said. That allows students to get exposed to a lot of different things on the ECU campus before they even get there.
Promise perks
One perk for Pirate Promise students is that they are able to purchase an ECU 1 Card for $10, which allows them access to events and resources at ECU, Hoyt said.
PCC student Garrett Creef, who joined the program in the summer of 2019, said that purchasing his 1 Card was the first thing he did after joining. He is interested in attending sporting events.
According to Hoyt, Pirate Promise students have the opportunity to purchase discounted football, basketball and baseball tickets. In the fall, Pirate Promise students had the opportunity to purchase football season tickets for $100.
“We had a lot of interest (in football) in the fall from Pitt students,” Hoyt said.
The ECU 1 card gets Pirate Promise students in for free at lacrosse, golf and tennis events, Hoyt said.
With an ECU 1 card, students can also use ECU libraries — Joyner, on the main campus, and Laupus on the health sciences campus, Hoyt said.
The card also gets Pirate Promise students into different campus events that ECU students attend, such as movies.
With an ECU 1 card the community college students can use ECU transit, and they can purchase a membership at ECU’s fitness center at a discounted rate, Hoyt said.
Another benefit is that they have access to ECU advisers, Hoyt said.
Access to academic counseling is one of the reasons that PCC student Liza Cole said she decided to join the program.
Cole joined Pirate Promise in the fall semester of 2019. She said she has already talked to academic advisers at ECU and they have helped her a lot.
“I appreciate how much the ECU academic advisers reach out via emails and messages, offering any help that they can provide. Also just asking if we are okay, that really helps,” she said.
Other Reasons to Join
There is no cost for students to be in the Pirate Promise program, Hoyt said, nor are students committed to attend ECU.
When Pirate Promise students earn the associate in arts or associate in science degree, they are free to attend any other college or go wherever they want, she said.
“The program is nonbinding.”
However, officials at ECU hope that students will transfer to ECU, Hoyt said.
“We’ve been pretty successful so far on transitioning students from the program to enrolled,” she said.
Furthermore, when students are in the program at the community college, there is no obligation on their part to check in with ECU, Hoyt said. Students just need to do what they are already doing — attending full-time and maintaining a 2.5 GPA.
In addition to being no-risk and no-cost, the program can also help alleviate the anxiety that is sometimes associated with a big university.
A big university can be a scary place, Mitchelson said.
“And if students can get on campus for visits, it really does reduce some of the anxiety,” he said.
Seamless transitions
A feature that makes the ECU Pirate Promise unique is that it is also open to high school students who are in some way affiliated with a community college, Hoyt said.
That would include students enrolled in Early College High Schools which meet on the campuses of community colleges, as well as high school juniors and seniors who attend their local high schools, but have already started taking community college classes, she said.
There are three distinct enrollment times each year — a fall and spring entry point, as well as an entry point in the summer, Hoyt said.
Students cannot join in their very last semester at the community college, she said.
“The goal here is to make this movement from the two-year environment to four-year degree as seamless as possible,” Mitchelson said.
That ease of transition is another feature of the program that appeals to Creef.
“I like that, provided I keep my promise with grades and completion of my degree, I can transfer seamlessly into East Carolina University and begin working on my major in Recreation and Park Management,” he said.
Since the program started, 24 Pirate Promise students have transferred to ECU after completing their associate degrees, according to Hoyt.
Jon Tyler Turlington is one of those students.
He joined Pirate Promise in the fall of 2018 while at PCC and then earned his associate in arts degree.
“It only took me a year to graduate from PCC because I had taken so many college courses in high school,” he said.
Now at ECU, he is majoring in business administration with a concentration in management and a certificate in entrepreneurship, he said.
He said what he liked best about the program was how easy it was to go from PCC to ECU.
“It was such a seamless transition,” he said.
Turlington said he also liked not having to pay the $75 application fee for ECU and not having to fill out an application because he was guaranteed admission. He also liked that he could go onto ECU’s campus and use some of its resources while still at PCC.
“I am excited about (the program),” Mitchelson said.
“I think in the long-run it is exactly what we (at the university) need to be doing. I think it forces us to be a lot more sensitive to the transfer population and their special needs, and I think we’ll get better and better and better at it as time goes on,” he said.
For more information about the Pirate Promise Program, visit https://admissions.ecu.edu/apply/transfers/pirate-promise.