East Carolina University’s Pirate statue is set to reclaim its rightful place on the campus mall today following over a month of repairs following its vandalism.
ECU announced on Tuesday that the university will commemorate the Pirate statue’s reinstallation at noon.
The statue was taken in for repairs on Oct. 3 after officials said that Efe Mert Erdem, 18, of Raleigh used it to practice high kicks and punches. Erdem was reportedly a student at N.C. State and was charged with injury to personal property for damaging the statue.
ECU Police said Erdem and an ECU student were seen vandalizing the statue on surveillance cameras. The ECU student reportedly was a juvenile at the time.
The Tuesday news release said that technicians in the School of Art and Design used wood, fiberglass cloth and resin, epoxy putty, Bondo, paint, urethane and hardware to repair and reinforce the statue, which also features a new earring and sword blade.
The statue has been vandalized at least three times since 2014. In November of that year, it was knocked over. In April of 2014, it was stolen before being found near Bradford Creek soccer fields on Old Pactolus Road.
In October 2016, someone pushed the statue and broke it from its boots, which remained where it stood. The School of Art and Design also made repairs in that instance.
Erdem is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court for the vandalism later this year.